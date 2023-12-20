Court sentences man to five years in prison for fraud in Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court in Ado Ekiti has sentenced 58-year-old Nurudeen Ibrahim to five years imprisonment with hard labour over conspiracy and false pretence with intent to defraud and indecent assault.

Ibrahim appeared before the court on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, false pretence with intent to defraud and indecent assault.

The charge read, “That the defendant and others now at large in the month of September 2019 in Aramoko Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State did conspire to commit felony, to wit; felony, also did under false pretence and with intent to defraud obtain N10.4m from one Yinka and as well indecently assault the complainant.”

The police prosecutor, Inspector Elijah Adejare, said the offences were punishable under sections 516, 419, and 353 of the Criminal Code Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012.

Adejare called seven witnesses and tendered statements of the victim and that of the defendant, statements of account of the victim, photographs of the victim on the sick bed, fetish materials, and a Toyota Camry car among others as exhibits.

The defendant, who spoke in his defence through his counsel, Busuyi Ayorinde, denied some of the allegations but admitted to having obtained N8 million from the victim.

Delivering his judgment, Magistrate Olatomiwa Daramola said, “I found the defendant not guilty for the offence of conspiracy, he is discharged and acquitted.