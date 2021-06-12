POLITICS
Court sacks PDP EXCO in Anambra
A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama, Abuja, has sacked the state and local government executive councils (EXCOs) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State.
Justice O.A. Adeniyi gave the order sacking the EXCOs in a judgment on a suit marked: HC/CV/774/2021 filed by Samuel Anyakolah (for himself and all local government chairmen and ward executives that emerged from the Anambra PDP congress conducted on November 28 and December 1, 2017 under the supervision of Sir Chukwudi Umeaba, as Acting Chairman State Caretaker Committee).
Listed as defendants in the suit are the PDP, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu and Barr. Uchenna Obiora.
Anyakolah claimed that the PDP arbitrarily imposed state chairmen, Exco members and local government chairmen and national delegates on members in its Southeast zonal congress of March March 6, 2021.
He contended that the congress was held in disregard of an extant list of already inaugurated party officers and delegates that emerged from the Anambra PDP congresses conducted on November 28, 2017 and December 1, 2017 validated by Senator France Bent Ward Congress Appeal Panel report and Barrister Ukpai Ukairo Local Government Appeal Panel report.
Justice Adeniyi, in the judgment delivered on June 9, 2021, a copy of which was seen yesterday, agreed with the plaintiff/claimant) that the PDP violated its constitution in the conduct of the Southeast zonal congress of March March 6, 2021 and the appointments made therein.
The judge proceeded to declare among others, that “all congresses, designations or appointments made by the first defendant (the PDP), with respect to the positions of the state chairman, EXCO members and local government chairmen, as contained in pages 14,15 and 16 of the Southeast zonal congress brochure of 6th March 2021 are hereby nullified and set aside.”
He also declared that it is unlawful for the PDP, whether during its Southeast zonal congress of 6th March or at any time, to adopt or publish the name of a state chairman, alongside persons purporting to be his EXCO members, local government chairmen and national delegates, without recourse to the extant list of the already inaugurated party officers and delegates that emerged from the Anambra PDP congresses conducted on November 28, 2017 and December 1, 2017 validated by Senator France Bent Ward Congress Appeal Panel report and Barrister Ukpai Ukairo Local Government Appeal Panel report.”
The judge ordered the PDP to henceforth, recognise and adopt only the list of the already inaugurated party officers and delegates that emerged from the Anambra PDP congresses conducted on November 28, 2017 and December 1, 2017 validated by Senator France Bent Ward Congress Appeal Panel report and Barrister Ukpai Ukairo Local Government Appeal Panel report, under the supervision of Sir Chukwudi Umeaba, who shall continue to act in the capacities for which they were duly elected.
POLITICS
APC suspends Plateau caretaker chairman
The Plateau chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Chief Letep Dabang, its Caretaker Chairman, for alleged anti-party activities.
This is contained in a letter of suspension given to Dabang signed by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee on Friday in Jos.
Akpanudoedehe said that the State Deputy Caretaker Chairman, Mr Enouch Fanmak,would act as the caretaker chairman.
“The Party is in receipt of a correspondence suspending you from office as the State Caretaker Chairman of Plateau chapter of our party, over anti-party activities.
“The information of your suspension is contained in a document endorsed by a good number of members of the State Executive Committee, of which the Executive Govemor of your state, equally serves as a member, cannot be ignored.
“Therefore, in line with the posture of transparency of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), the National Chairman H.E. (Hon) Mal Mala Buni, has authorized the constitution of a 3-Man Fact Finding Committee.
POLITICS
Lagos LG Polls: Funke Akindele’s ex husband reconciles with Oshodi LG Chairman
Ahead of the July 24 local government elections in Lagos State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship aspirant for Oshodi/ Isolo Local government, Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof as part of his reconciliation move met with the outgoing Chairman of the council, Bolaji Ariyoh on Tuesday.
The meeting, which was presided over by Ariyoh was held at the council’s executive chamber.
Recall that the Ariyoh had consistently kicked against the emergence of Almaroof as the APC’s candidate in the election.
Almaroof, who was a former husband to Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, is the anointed candidate of the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo.
Feelers from the meeting had it that Ariyoh tabled some demands before Oloyede as a precondition for his support in the coming election.
Although the demand was not made public by both parties after the meeting sources said it includes Oloyede running an all-inclusive government after winning the election.
It was learnt that the meeting also discusses how to incorporate other campaign groups into the scheme of things as regards the campaign team for the election.
A source at the meeting told our correspondent that the reconciliation meeting went well.
The source added that the bottom line is that both parties agreed to work together for the success of the party in the July 24 election.
POLITICS
PDP releases names of its candidates for July 24 Lagos LG polls
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has unveiled its flag-bearers for the July 24 local council elections in the state.
The PDP’s list of chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates released on Tuesday night was signed by the party’s Chairman, Mr Adedeji Doherty and the Secretary, Mr Muiz Dosunmu.
According to the party, the APC chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates in Agbado-Okeodo are Richard Osagie/Jimoh Ibrahim; Oluwole Dahunsi/Joy Ashinze (Agboyi Ketu), Azeez Adebiyi/Yusuf Adamu (Agege) and Tajudeen Balogun/Azuonye Nkepadobi (Ajeromi).
In Alimosho, Aduragbemi Oyebade/Olusola Joseph; Adedayo Adesoye/Fortune Chijioke (Amuwo-Odofin), Deley Bandaki/Samuel Emmanuel (Apapa), Albert Olorunwa/Moses Aderoju (Apapa-Iganmu), Ben Arulogun/Talabi Olasunbo (Ayobo-Ipaja).
Honfonvu Denagan/Folashade Kuti-Balogun will contest the election at Badagry Central, Abraham Kolawole/Bolaji Awesu (Badagry West), Ibrahim Tijani/David Aina (Bariga).
Akeem Animashaun/Modupe Adeyemi (Coker- Aguda), Muyiwa Bajulaye/Olorunfunmi Sulaimon (Egbe-Idimu), Rasheed Otegbola/Grace Solomon (Ejigbo) and Sidikat Nekuleyi/Abiodun Lawal (Epe).
Stephen Okoya/Anike Adesina (Eredo), Lasisi Jinadu/ThankGod/Bardagha (Eti-Osa), Bolaji Akinpelu/Suwebat Sholarin (Eti-Osa East), Kolawole Ageyin/Bello Muhammed(Iba), Olumide Komolafe/Ismail Lazees (Ibeju) and Kolawole Uyi/Oladele Oyekanmi (Ifako-Ijaiye).
Omogbolahan Ijaola/Ikechukwu Edna (Ifelodun), Olatunde Olatokun/Pius Omoorantan (Igando-Ikotun), Oyesanya Adeboye/Ibrahim Afinju (Igbogbo Baiyeku), Lookman Apina/Gideon Ogini (Ijede) and Femi Folorunsho/John Nwabueze (Ikeja).
In Ikorodu Central, Hassan Babatunde/Abolore Oyesanya will contest; Raji Omotayo/MondayEgheleme (Ikorodu North), Olumide Lawal/Hammed Alabi (Ikorodu West), Rasheed Raji/Matthew Ajayi (Ikosi Ejinrin), Nurudeen Orosiji/Titilayo Adetayo (Ikosi/Isheri), Anthony Bourdillon/Ahmad Mohammed (Ikoyi/Obalende) and Fatai Ogunfolabi/William Ikpedu (Imota).
Olumide Thompson/Oluwatosin Adeniyi (Iru, Victoria Island), Tajudeen Bamgboye/Goodman Ahivekwe (Isolo), Oyewola Bakare/Odegua Osagie (Itire-Ikate), Adelekan Abdulrauf/Rebecca Akindolie (Kosofe), Olusegun Ajibade/ Lateef Adele (Lagos Island) and Agboola Odunfa/Bright Gbolahan (Lagos Island East).
Abiodun Fakoya/Njoku Cosmos (Lagos Mainland), Ismail Shugu/Mustau Ipaye (Lekki), O. Oduwole/Omotola Ojo (Mosan Okunola), Saheed Elegbede/Chiamaka Peter (Mushin), Olakunle Solaja/Bolatito Oshifala (Odi-Olowo), Olajide Oniyide/Patience Borisade (Ojo), and Sunday Shodolamu/Modupe Ajayi (Ojodu).
Stephen Akerele/ Tawakalitu Ajao (Ojokoro), Qudus Olagoro/Akonasu Gbedozin(Olorunda), Ayodeji Omotosho/Evelyn Salami (Onigbongbo), Olajide Kujenyo/Sylvester Onwurah (Oriade) and Wasiu Akintoye/Rasheedat Bello (Orile Agege).
Rilwan Akinbiyi/AdepojuTiamiyu (Oshodi), Wasiu Olayiwola/Michael Abel (Oto Awori), Fatai Ghazal/ Olawale Akanni (Somolu), Tokunbo Ogunade/Augusta Ogar (Surulere) and Solomon Hungbeji/Maria Aladetan for Yaba LCDA
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
5 things men can say to women during sex
-
NEWS2 days ago
Igangan youths storm forests , chase out killer herdsmen (PHOTOS)
-
NEWS2 days ago
Buhari flags off Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge
-
NEWS2 days ago
#EndSARS protesters wanted to remove me as president – Buhari
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
4 sex positions which help you burn fat
-
NEWS1 day ago
Obasanjo leads eminent Nigerians to Aso Rock today
-
NEWS1 day ago
Saraki honoured by Iruland monarch Oba Lawal
-
NEWS1 day ago
President Buhari’s reference to Lagos in his interview was not directed at Tinubu – Presidency clarifies