Monday, March 27, 2023
Court restrains Iyorchia Ayu from parading himself as PDP chairman

A Benue State High Court sitting in Makurdi, state capital, Monday restrained the embattled Senator Iyorchia Ayu from parading himself as the National chairman of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

DAILY POST gathered the court order was premised on the ex-parte application brought against Ayu by Engr. Conrad Terhide Utaan as plaintiff.

Particulars of the ex-parte application brought before the presiding Justice W.I. Kpochi read, suit no. MHC/85/2023 with motion no. MHC/633m/2023.

However, M. T. Assoh Esq, plaintiff counsel moved the motion before the court.

In his ruling,. Justice Kpochi stated, “Upon hearing Mr. M. T. Assoh of learned counsel ably move the application and upon a dispassionate consideration of the facts placed before me in the pool of the affidavit evidence, and again, upon the consideration of the issues distilled in the written address by M.T. Assoh of learned counsel, it is my candid view that this is a proper case to grant the interim injunction as craved.

“Consequently, this application is hereby granted in terms of the reliefs captured in the motion papers as herein before reproduced.

“It is so ordered.

“Adjourned to 17/4/2023 for hearing”.

It was also said the application was supported by a 15 paragraph affidavit annexed as exhibits.

 

