Court remands two men over alleged missing manhood

The Chief Magistrate’s Court II, sitting in Port Harcourt on Friday, remanded John Shadrack, 22, and William Isaiah, 33, for assaulting Felix Tuoyo, 70, over an alleged missing manhood.

The defendants were remanded on a two-count charge of conspiracy and assault.

The prosecuting officer, Inspector M. Ebirie, told the court that on October 24, at SPAR Shopping Mall in Port Harcourt, the defendants assaulted Tuoyo and his wife, Susan Tuoyo, and accused him of taking Shadrack’s manhood.

The inspector explained that the defendants and others at large conspired and committed felony, an offence punishable under Section 516(A) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol.ll Law of Rivers State.

He said that the defendants and others at large, on the same date and place, unlawfully assaulted the septuagenarian and his wife, using their fists to cause bodily harm to him and fracture his wife’s left leg.

This, according to him, is an offence punishable under Section 355 of the Criminal Code of the Federation as applicable in Rivers State.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, R. N. Ibanibo, ordered that the defendants be remanded in the correctional centre and adjourned the case until November 27.