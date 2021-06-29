Court remands Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody, fixes July 26 for trial

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered that the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, be remanded at the Department of State Service (DSS) facility, pending the determination of his trial.

Justice Binta Nyako gave the order after counsel to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Shuaibu Labaran, told the court that the defendant (Kanu), who jumped bail, had been arrested and produced in court.

Labaran urged the court for an order detaining the arrested IPOB leader at the DSS facility pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

Justice Nyako, who granted the plea, adjourned the matter until July 26 for trial continuation.

However, no sooner had the judge ruled than Kanu indicated his interest to talk.

He told the court that he decided to go underground because his house was raided but he was able to escape.

Kanu said if he had not escaped, he might have been killed like other members of the group.

The judge, who advised him not to feel discomfiture to stand his trial, urged him to get across to his lawyer for the trial.

Kanu was arrested on Oct. 14, 2015 on 11 count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.

A judge at the Federal High Court, Abuja revoked Kanu’s bail that was granted him on health ground and issued a bench warrant for his arrest on the same date, over his failure to appear in court for hearing.

He has, upon jumping bail, been accused of engaging in subversive activities that include inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcasts against Nigeria and Nigerian State and institutions.

Kanu was also accused of instigating violence especially in the Southeastern Nigeria that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, paramilitary, police forces, and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authorities.