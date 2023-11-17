Court remands ex-CBN Gov, Emefiele in Kuje Prison

Justice Hamza Muazu of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, has ordered that the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Godwin Emefiele, be remanded in Kuje prison pending the determination of his request for bail.

Emefiele will remain in prison until November 22, when the court will deliver a ruling on his bail motion.

His lead counsel, Mathew Burkaa SAN, moved the application for bail which Rotimi Oyedepo vehemently opposed on behalf of the Federal Government.

After taking arguments for and against the application, Justice Muazu said a bench ruling could not be delivered in view of the plethora of authorities cited by the two parties.

The Judge said he needed a little time to study the authorities and peruse through the exhibits supplied by Emefiele to support his request for bail.

At the time of this report, officials of the Kuje prison authority have been contacted to bring a vehicle to convey him to prison.

Details later.