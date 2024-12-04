Court remands Dele Farotimi in police custody

A Magistrate court sitting in Ado Ekiti has remanded a human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi over an alleged case of defamation against the person of the founder of Afe Babalola University, Aare Afe Babalola.

Farotimi was arraigned for allegedly publishing a book “Nigeria and it’s Criminal Justice System where he alleged that Aare Afe Babalola corrupted the Judiciary and procured judgements in the supreme court there by exposing him to hatred, contempt, ridicule and damage his hard earned career.

The suspect Dele Farotimi pleaded not guilty to all the sixteen count charge.

Police prosecutor, Samson Osun called for the remand of the suspect in prison custody pending further investigation and it’s outcome for the maintenance of security in the country.

Counsel to the defendant, Dayo Akeredolu opposed the remand call and pleaded with the court to admit the defendant to bail on very liberal terms and on self recognisance because the case at hand is bailable and the suspect is a known figure who is not constituting any threat .

He said the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Magistrate Abayomi Adeosun remanded the suspect in prison custody and adjourned till December 10.

