Court reinstates Lagos Assembly clerk, Olalekan Onafeko

The National Industrial Court in Lagos has ruled in favor of Olalekan Onafeko, ordering his reinstatement as the Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The court overturned his removal, which occurred during the recent leadership crisis that rocked the state legislature.

Justice M. N. Esowe granted an ex parte motion submitted by Onafeko’s legal representative, Yusuf Nurudeen, ordering Babatunde Ottun, who had been appointed as his replacement, to cease functioning as Clerk immediately. This directive remains in effect until the resolution of the main lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed under case number NICN/LA/23/2025, names the Lagos State Government, the Lagos State Civil Service Commission, the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission, the Speaker of the House, the Attorney-General of Lagos State, and Babatunde Ottun as the defendants. Onafeko’s removal on January 13, 2025, followed the controversial ouster of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and the subsequent election of Mojisola Meranda as the new Speaker. Obasa’s removal triggered political unrest within the Lagos State House of Assembly and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), leading to administrative shake-ups, including Onafeko’s replacement with Ottun. Challenging his dismissal, Onafeko argued in his suit that the decision was politically motivated and unconstitutional. He sought an interim injunction to prevent Ottun or any other individual from assuming the role of Clerk until a motion for an interlocutory injunction is heard. Justice Esowe ruled in Onafeko’s favor, ordering that the status quo ante bellum (the state of affairs before the dispute) be maintained. “The parties shall maintain peace and the status quo ante bellum until the motion on notice is heard and determined,” the judge declared.

