A Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of an estate in Banana Island, Lagos belonging to former Minister of Petroleum Resources under President Goodkuck Jonathan, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The court also ordered the sum of 37.5m US dollars alleged to have been fraudulently siphoned by a Former Minister of Petroleum, Mrs Deizani Alison Madueke.