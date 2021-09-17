NEWS
Court orders resident doctors to resume work
An Industrial Court of Nigeria, sitting in Abuja, on Friday, ordered the striking resident doctors across the country to resume work with immediate effect.
Justice Bashar Alkali, while ruling on an interlocutory injunction filed by Toochukwu Maduka (SAN) on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, based his judgement on the prevailing health cases of Nigerians and the need for the doctors to resume duties as essential workers in curtailing the waves of COVID-19.
Resident doctors in Nigeria have embarked on strike since August 2, 2021, demanding that the federal government should review the memorandum of understanding and other agreements reached with the body.
But the federal government, through the Ministry of Health, filed an application before the Court on 20th August, 2021, seeking an injunction to restrain the striking doctors from continuing with their industrial actions.
NEWS
Terrorists fleeing Zamfara hoist flags in parts of Kaduna
Armed men believed to be terrorists fleeing military operations in Zamfara State have invaded two communities in Kaduna State.
The communities are Saulawa and Damari communities in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The gunmen suspected to be members of the Ansaru terrorist organisation arrived the two communities in their hundreds on motorcycles and later hoisted flags in Damari and Saulawa villages.
Damari and Saulawa are two among many villages in the Birnin Gwari local government area overrun by terrorists and bandits with no presence of security operatives.
Sources said the two villages had a few years ago reached a pact with bandits to allow them freedom to farm while bandits were given access to markets and other amenities in the communities.
The agreement, however, faltered in February when gunmen invaded several communities including Saulawa and Damari and killed scores of people.
Speaking on the invasion, a youth leader from Dogon Dawa town of Birnin Gwari said some residents of Damari had been sneaking out and relocating to Zaria for safety while others had relocated their families while the men remained in the community to farm.
“Over 400 of them arrived on Tuesday, they have overtaken Saulawa and Damari and they have hoisted their flags, they have not attacked anyone but people are scared and they are leaving,” he said.
Also, a fuel vendor at Dogon Dawa confirmed the presence of the strange group in Saulawa village and also confirmed that villagers are sneaking out of the villages to Karau-Karau, Dogon Dawa and Zaria.
“As we speak, the group members who we suspect to be Ansaru members are still in Saulawa village and Damari and reports from those villages is that two flags have been hoisted; one in Damari and the other in Saulawa.”
He said apart from the Damari axis, the old Kuyello in the same LGA had equally become a danger zone as the group had taken advantage of the bad terrain to carry out their nefarious activities, preaching to the locals in an attempt to woo them to their side.
A senior security source in Kaduna noted that reports of mass influx of terrorist had reached security operatives and lamented why the military operation in Zamfara State was not simultaneous to include neighbouring states.
“What we expected was that as the operation is taking place in Zamfara, security agencies would been strategically stationed in these frontline states to block the terrorists from fleeing to other states, but sadly the operation as it appears is not simultaneous,” he said.
The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan did not answer calls to his phone and is yet to reply messages sent via text and WhatAspp as at the time of filing this report.
However, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said the command had not received a report on the hoisting of flags in Damari and Saulawa but assured that the Police was strategizing with other sister agencies to tackle the menace of insecurity.
NEWS
DSS speaks on court judgment ordering payment of 20bn to Sunday Igboho
The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday said it is yet to be informed about the court judgment directing the service to pay N20 billion to the self-acclaimed Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.
Justice Ladiran Akintola of Oyo State High Court had on Friday gave the order in a suit filed by Igboho, through his lawyer, Yomi Aliu, SAN.
Aliu had headed to the court to challenge DSS raid on his residence located at Soka area, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, at about 1:30am on July 1, 2021.
Igboho had asked the court to compel the respondents to jointly pay him the sum ₦500 million as special damages for the damage done to his house and his car and another ₦500 billion as exemplary and aggravated damages for breaching his fundamental rights with the malicious invasion.
He also sought an order directing the Federal Government and the other respondents to tender a public apology in two national dailies and return all the items seized from the house which include: “N2m cash, one thousand Euros, travel documents among others”.
When contacted by our correspondent for the service’s reaction to the court order, the spokesman of DSS, Peter Afunanya, said the court possibly has not informed the secret police.
He said, “The court possibly has not informed us. So, my official response is that I don’t have any comments.”
Some of Igboho’s aides who were arrested during the raid have been released except for two who were charged for terrorism.
Igboho is currently in a Benin Republic prison awaiting the verdict of the Beninese court.
NEWS
Prayer Warrior quits church to become priestess of Idemmili deity
A female prayer warrior has given up the church to become the wife of a Chief Priest and native doctor.
Lolo Ebele Obi is married to Dr. Raphael Obi, a 78-year-old Chief Priest of Idemmili deity, Agulu Anambra state south-east Nigeria.
Lolo Ebele Obi , 48 before her marriage to Raphael Obi was a “prayer warrior” in a prominent church in Nigeria.
She got married to the priest eight years ago and the marriage is blessed with 4 children.
Speaking in an interview with BBC, Lolo revealed that all her children are Christians who have decided not to join them in the worship of the deity.
Narrating how she met her husband, she said she had visited the priest, who told her that the shrine had instructed her to marry him.
She added that in church people used to tell her that she will be Ezewanyi .
She noted that there is no difference between traditional worshiping and Christianity.
She stated that before she married Dr. Obi she saw native solution as a bad thing.
As I married my husband I realise that even pastors come here to collect powers. Pastors that I can’t mention their namesbut husband gives them power.
