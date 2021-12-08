breaking
Court orders reinstatement of dismissed General
The National Industrial Court (NIC) in Abuja has ordered the Nigerian Army Council to immediately reinstate Brig.-Gen. Abubakar Hanafi Saad, who was compulsorily retired in 2016.
The military officer was among the 38 Army officers that were compulsorily retired on June 9, 2016, without any cogent reason.
The court ordered that Saad be paid all his salaries, allowances and emoluments from the day he was unlawfully, compulsorily retired till 2019 when he ought to have retired, having put in mandatory 35 years in the service of the Nigerian Army.
Delivering judgment in a suit filed by the aggrieved officer, NIC President, Justice Benedict Kanyip, held that the compulsory retirement via a letter issued to him in June 2016 violated the provisions of the Nigerian Armed Forces Act.
The judge held that contrary to the provisions of the Act, the letter of the purported compulsory retirement did not give any reason known to law or followed due process of the law.
The judge voided the letter, set it aside and ordered that Saad be reinstated as a Brigadier-General with immediate effect.
Saad had, on September 7, 2016, sued the Army and four others to challenge the validity of his compulsory retirement without following legal procedures.
In the suit instituted by his counsel, Mohammed Adelodun, the plaintiff had prayed the court to order his reinstatement, payment of his salaries, allowances and emoluments and to also direct the defendants to promote him to the next rank of Major-General.
Apart from the Nigerian Army, other defendants in the suit are: the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), COAS, Minister of Defence, and the Nigerian Army Council.
Senate wants UK to remove Nigeria from COVID-19 travel ban
The Nigerian Senate has called on the British authorities to consider removing Nigeria from their Coronavirus (COVID-19) red list.
The Senate also condemned what it called the United Kingdom’s inclusion of Nigeria in the COVID-19 red list without justification.
These were resolutions reached by the Senate at plenary on Tuesday, following the consideration of a motion on the “Need for Government of the United Kingdom to remove Nigeria from COVID-19 Red List”.
The motion was sponsored by Sen. Ike Ekweremadu (PDP-Enugu West).
It advised the UK government to be sensitive to the diplomatic relationship between both countries when taking decisions that affect Nigerian citizens.
The senate also urged the Federal Government to engage the British authorities on reversing Nigeria’s inclusion on the list.
It also called on the Buhari administration to remain firm in the enforcement of necessary protocols in the containment of every COVID-19 variant in Nigeria.
It further called on major vaccine powers like: Britain, Canada, America, and the European Union, among others, to take urgent steps to ensure vaccine equity in the interest of the entire human race.
Coming under Orders 42 and 52 of the Senate Rules, Ekweremadu noted with satisfaction the efforts of the Government of Nigeria in the containment and treatment of COVID-19 cases.
He said, “Nigeria is among the countries with the lowest cases of COVID-19.
“The decision by the British Government to include Nigeria in its COVID-19 list, with its concomitant implications, will affect many citizens of Nigeria, who had planned to spend their Christmas and New Year holiday with their families.
“Also worried that Nigerians with genuine needs to visit the U.K within this period will be denied visas and those with visas will not be allowed to enter the U.K.”
He noted that Nigerians had consistently complied with all the COVID-19 protocols required by the World Health Organization (WHO) and U.K Government for travellers prior to the ban.
He emphasised that targeting African countries, especially in the COVID-19 travel ban, amounted to profiling and discrimination as well as an attack on Nigeria’s cordial diplomatic relationship with the U.K.
Ekweremadu drew the attention of the senate to global concerns over vaccine hoarding and inequity and the resulting consequences on low-income nations in the fight against COVID-19.
In his remarks, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that the decision to include Nigeria on the UK COVID-19 red list posed a strain on the diplomatic relationship between both countries.
He also decried the poor treatment of Nigeria by the UK government.
Lawan, therefore, called on the British Parliament to intervene with a view to having Nigeria removed from the country’s COVID-19 red list.
He said “Let there be justification for it. We are not saying that they can not put any country on the red list, including Nigeria, but there must be reasons for doing that.
“And of course, Nigeria has done so well to the admiration of many countries in the area of containment of COVID-19.
“Therefore, we don’t see any reason why Nigeria will be on that so-called red list. I believe that Nigerians deserve better treatment from the British government.
“I’m using this opportunity to ask the British Parliament to mount pressure on its government to remove Nigeria from the so-called red list.”
Ekiti 2022: Biodun Oyebanji resigns as SSG to contest for governorship
Biodun Oyebanji, the Secretary to Ekiti State Government, has resigned his appointment to content for the 2022 governorship election.
In a statement on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, Yinka Oyebode, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Kayode Fayemi, said the governor had accepted Mr Oyebanji’s resignation dated December 3.
According to him, Mr Oyebanji cited his decision to contest the forth-coming governorship election in the state for his resignation as SSG.
“Gov. Fayemi in accepting Oyebanji’s resignation, thanked the former SSG for his remarkable contribution to the administration since inception in 2018.
“He also wished him well in his future endeavours,” Oyebode said.
Mr Oyebanji, a former university lecturer, had previously served as chief of staff during the administration of former Governor Niyi Adebayo.
He was also the commissioner for budget and economic planning during Mr Fayemi’s first term.
Mr Oyebanji was secretary of the movement for the creation of Ekiti and played significant roles leading to the creation of the state 25 years ago.
Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer accuses DSS of disobeying court orders granting the IPOB leader change of clothing
Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lead counsel for the embattled Indigenous People of Biafra leader , Nnandi Kanu has accused the Department of State Services disobeying court orders granting Kanu maximum comfort in detention, change of clothing, amongst others.
Ejiofor in a statement on Tuesday, kicked that the detaining agency has “unrepentantly continued to treat the orders of the court with greatest disdain”.
Recall that Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja had on December 2, 2021 ordered that the secessionist leader should not be discriminated against in the custody of the DSS.
The presiding judge had also ordered that Kanu be given maximum comfort possible in detention, be allowed a change of clothing, be allowed free practice of his Jewish faith including access to his Jewish religious materials, allowed to receive any visitor of his choice, and allowed to mingle freely with other inmates in DSS custody.
Howver, Ejiofor said he visited Kanu in DSS custody on Monday, saying that despite the orders made by the court on December 2, 2021, the DSS flouted and ignored the court orders.
The statement was titled, ‘Update On Today’s Visit To Our Indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu At The Headquarters Of The Department Of State Services (DSS) Abuja’.
It reads: “We were informed by our client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu that none of the pronouncement made by the Court on the 2nd of December 2021 has been obeyed by the lawless DSS. They have unrepentantly continued to treat the Orders of the Court with greatest disdain.
“Our client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu further informed us that he had not eaten anything since Sunday, apparently being punished because we dared to complain to the court about the harsh condition under which he is being held in custody. But, very, unfortunately, this should be the height of their reckless affront to the orders of court.
“At the time Her Lordship made these far-reaching orders in open court, I did not mince words in bringing to the attention of the court that the operatives of the DSS will flout these orders, pursuant to which the court specifically directed me to come back to her with these facts if her order is flouted by the detaining authority.”
He said the legal team of the IPOB leader would be approaching the court immediately with the development, which he described as “totally unacceptable, grossly condemnable, and intolerable.”
Ejiofor insisted that Kanu has not been convicted for committing any crime and he is still presumed innocent of every allegation against him.
“The detaining authority (DSS) is an Agency clearly established by instrumentality of the laws and should operate within the confines of the same laws establishing them, and should not be seen as a lawless entity, which unfortunately is what they represent in practice,” he said.
