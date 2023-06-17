A Federal High Court in Gusau, Zamfara State has ordered the police and six others to produce properties seized from the state’s former governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

Security agencies raided Matawalle’s residences on June 9 and seized property including many cars.

Ruling on a motion ex parte on Thursday, Justice Aminu Bappa Aliyu further directed the officers of the security agencies involved in the raid of Matawalle’s residences in Gusau and Maradun to within 48 hours produce a comprehensive inventory of all vehicles and personal property of the former governor and his family members taken away.

Matawalle brought the motion against the police, the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State; State Security Service (SSS), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and Attorney General of the Federation.

The court ordered them to produce and domicile the property within the premises of the court, “and under the control of the Deputy Chief Registrar, Federal High Court, Gusau Judicial Division, pending determination of the applicant’s substantive originating motion in this matter.”

The case was adjourned to June 28 for hearing.