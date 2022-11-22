Court Orders Nigeria’s Electoral Body, INEC to Resume Voters’ Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been ordered to resume continuous voter registration (CVR) until 90 days before the 2023 general election by the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

SaharaReporters reported in August 2022 that the commission had suspended the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

This was seen on the commission’s official website.

However, in a ruling on Tuesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo also ordered INEC to make sure that eligible Nigerians don’t lose the chance to have a voter’s card for the upcoming election.

According to Mr. Ekwo, the electoral umpire has a constitutional duty to ensure that the process complies with all applicable laws in Nigeria.

“The case of the plaintiffs succeeds on merit,” the judge declared.

Anajat Salmat and three others had sued INEC as the sole defendant in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1343/2022.

The plaintiffs argued that INEC could not halt the CVR in violation of the agreed-upon constitutional provisions in the originating summons submitted to the court.

They pleaded with the court to instruct the electoral umpire to resume the process in accordance with national law.