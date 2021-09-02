Court orders mental check on Sheikh Abduljabbar

Former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman collapsed and was rushed to an Abuja hospital on Wednesday after he received news that he was relieved of his ministerial job by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Peoples Gazette reports.

Mamman had served as power minister since 2019 until he was fired on Wednesday as Buhari conducted a minor rejig of his cabinet members.

According to the Peoples Gazette, a source revealed the former minister did not expect to be shown the door, therefore, was shocked at receiving the news.

He was said to be receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“He collapsed yesterday and was immediately hospitalised. He wasn’t expecting to be fired so soon,” the source was quoted as saying.

The nature of Mamman’s ailment was not immediately clarified to the newspaper, and his spokesman did not return a request seeking comments.

Mamman was said to have been living at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja for more than three weeks on the bills of some powerful interests in the power sector, who were hoping he would still be in the office to be able to award lucrative contracts to them.

“He has been living permanently at Transcorp Hilton since early August.

“His bills were being covered by elements in the power sector who were looking forward to more lucrative contracts before the bad news of his dismissal struck yesterday,” the source was quoted to have added.

The ailing ex-minister has also been reported to be nursing governorship ambition in Taraba State by 2023.