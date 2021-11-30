Court orders forfeiture of assets linked to ex-Naval chief Jibrin, NSCDC official

Former Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin and a serving Deputy Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Adam Imam Yusuf are to forfeit 20 properties valued at billions of naira.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ordered the interim forfeiture of the properties allegedly acquired illegally by the duo.

Some of the assets include hotels; filling stations; residential apartments; undeveloped parcels of land, among others located in Abuja, Kogi and Rivers states.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo gave the order in a ruling after listening to Osuobeni Akponimisingha, a Principal Legal Officer with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), who moved an ex-parte motion he filed.

Justice Taiwo, who gave the ICPC 90 days to conclude its ongoing investigation on the case, ordered the commission to publicise the interim forfeiture order to enable members of the public with interests in the affected property to approach the court and show cause why they should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The ICPC stated, in a supporting affidavit, that its preliminary investigations showed Yusuf and Jibrin allegedly acquired the property through money laundering activities, using about 13 companies.

The commission said it was convinced that NSCDC deputy commandant, with a monthly salary of about N217,222 67, cannot legitimately acquired the assets traced to him.

The ICPC said: “Adam Imam Yusuf was alleged to have been in active connivance with former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin (who was Chief of Naval Staff between 2014 and 2015) to defraud the Federal Government of Nigeria vide certain phoney financial transactions through suspicious individuals and corporate entities.

“Adam Imam Yusuf was alleged to have been used by Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin as a front to make funny financial transactions for the purchase of moveable and immovable assets worth billions of naira.

“Adam Imam Yusuf was also alleged to have bought several other immovable assets outside Nigeria i.e., Dubai among other countries through proxies and held same in trust for Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin

“Intelligence report also alleged that one Ademu Lawal Mohammed was also a proxy and front for Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin wherein moveable and immovable assets were bought through him to hold in trust for the said Vice Admiral Oyibe Jibrin.

“Adam Imam Yusuf was alleged to have benefited the following assets: Toyota Camry 2020 model; Toyota Hilux 2019 model; Mercedes Benz ML350-2018 model; Mercedes Benz ML350-2016 model; Toyota Avalon 2019 model; Mercedes Benz G-Wagon 2016 model; Toyota Prado 2018 model; three tippers and nine fuel tankers vehicles from the phoney financial transactions he was carrying out on behalf of Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin.

RELATED POSTS

APC youths name caretaker panel members

Nov 30, 2021

NLC to National Assembly: make law to punish electoral…

Nov 30, 2021

‘APC yet to “Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin owns Lahab International Multi Services Ltd and Gate Coast Properties International Ltd through proxies.

“Adam Imam Yusuf, John Maji and Gen. Ishaya Bauka (rtd) were fronts for Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin.

“About thirteen (13) companies were involved in the money laundering scheme through properties for Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin. Bushi & Bushi Law Firm was also part of companies used as proxy to either receive money or buy properties for Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin as revealed in the course of preliminary investigation.

“Gen. Ishaya Bauka (Retd) is a managing partner of Bushi & Bushi Law Firm and an ally of Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin. Gen. Ishaya Bauka (Retd) is also the owner of Gamgum Nigeria Limited, Beinkein Concepts and Joseph Hospitality Court.

“Investigation revealed that General Ishaya Bauka (rtd) made part payment on behalf of Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin for the properties described as House 21, & 23, 2nd 2 Avenue, Paradise Hills Estate, Guzape, Abuja sometime in 2012.

“It was confirmed from the bank account statement of Bushi & Bushi Law Firm was used to launder money for Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin as the firm could not provide evidence to substantiate the transactions flowing in and out of the said account.

“Gen. Ishaya Bauka (Retd) of Bushi & Bushi Law Firm claimed that he borrowed monies from his business partner, Sayeed Mohammed to complete the payment for the alleged properties.

“Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin was invited to appear before the Commission and give explanation propriety or otherwise of the properties linked to him but he failed or neglected to appear till date, rather he wrote letter through his lawyers for time to enable him honour the invitations.

“Despite the said letters on behalf of Vice Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin, requesting for extension of the date of the invitation at his convenience, he has failed or neglected to appear till date.

“The applicant has not conclude its preliminary investigation on the matter, and therefore requires 90 days within which to conclude preliminary investigations and report to this honourable court.”

Some of the affected property include: four Ummays Hummays Energy filling stations in Gwagwalada, Abuja; Lahab Hotels & Suites in Lokoja, Kogi State; Lahab Bakery in Lokoja, Kogi State; House 21, 2nd Avenue, Paradise Hills Estate, Guzape, Abuja; House 23, 282 Avenue, Paradise Hills Estate, Guzape, Abuja and Flat 6, Ile Ife Street; Off Emeka Anyaoku Street, Area 8, Garki, Abuja.

Others are: Houses A21, A22, A23 and A24, Baba Inna Crescent, Fafu Reliable Homes, Estate, Idu, Abuja; four-bedroom detached apartment at House 9173 NAF Valley Estate, Phase 1, Asokoro, Abuja; two-bedroom terrace, with boys quarter at Ouse E211 NAF Valley Estate, Phase II, Asokoro, Abuja; Three bedroom terrace housing unit at House B424, Road 20, Flat 10, NAF Harmony Estate, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State; hectares at Passo, Gwagwalada, Abuja and an undeveloped parcel of land opposite the Gwagwalada office of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).