Court orders CCT Chairman, Umar to appear before Senate for alleged misconduct
A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday dismissed a suit by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Yakubu Umar seeking to stop the Senate from probing him on alleged misconduct.
The Court held that as a public officer administering law, he is answerable to the Senate on moral standards.
Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo, in a judgment in the suit, ordered the CCT boss to go and appear before the Senate and answer questions on a public petition brought against him by an aggrieved citizen.
The judge held that his case seeking to stop the probe by the Senate lacked merit and was dismissed.
Alaafin’s body buried according to tradition- Oyo high chief
The burial of Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Olayiwola (Adeyemi III) conformed with tradition, Bashorun of Oyo (Traditional Prime Minister) Chief Yusuf Ayoola, said yesterday.
The position of the high chief, who is the head of the Alaafin-in-Council (also known as Oyomesi), cleared the air on the controversy lover the way the late monarch’s body was handled on Saturday. Oba Adeyemi died on Friday.
He explained that the body of the royal father, being a Muslim, was brought to the public to allow Islamic clerics to pray on it before interment.
According to him, doing so did not anyway contradict tradition. He, however, insisted the remains could not be buried in public.
Chief Ayoola said: “Kabiyesi was a Muslim. What was important is that Muslim clerics needed to pray on his body before it is taken to Ile nla (Kings’ burial site). The body was taken indoors to prepare for burial according to tradition.
“People should not expect to witness Alaafin’s burial like those of other obas. Alaafin’s burial is different. So, is that of the Ooni. Oyo is a town ingrained in Yoruba culture. We do things according to Yoruba tradition; and that was why the body was buried in accordance with tradition.”
Also speaking on how the new Alaafin will be picked, the prime minister said due process will be followed before another king can be enthroned despite the fact that the compound that will produce the next Alaafin is already known.
He said: “There is procedure for everything here. There are only two compounds that produce the Alaafin. Only the one favoured by God mounts the throne.”
The monarch, who hailed from the Alowolodu compound, will be remembered for his great knowledge of history, influence and promotion of Yoruba culture as well as his controversies.
It’ll be betrayal to Nigeria if I don’t run for president, says Osinbajo
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says it will be a “betrayal” to Nigeria if he doesn’t contest the presidency in the general election.
Osinbajo spoke on Monday when he visited Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo, and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.
The vice-president said aside from his current position, having served as acting president for over seven months has also given him the needed experience to lead Nigeria.
“Opportunity comes once in a while. It is also a privilege to serve. Our country needs service that will bring the country out of the woods,” NAN quoted him as saying.
“Nobody can be anything without the endorsement of God. I declared my intention based on the fact that I have served for over seven months as acting president. I was given very serious responsibilities as an acting president.
“President Muhammadu Buhari, just out of his open-mindedness and his own generosity, ensured that I was given very serious responsibilities as vice-president and I also acted as president.
“In those capacities, I got to know so many things that most people will never come across — even people in government will never come across — and I gained a lot of experience on that account.
“Many times, the president, when he was away, said pointedly to me that ‘look, I don’t want to feter your discretion in any way; as acting president, you are president; just make sure you are fair and just; don’t refer anything to me; don’t ask me any questions; just do whatever you need to do’.
“Now, the opportunity has come. With the experience that I have, the connection and contacts that I have both locally and internationally, it will be a betrayal to the country not to accept to serve the country.
“Many people are dying for the country every day. If with all that has been given to me by the grace of God — all the experience — I now retire to Lagos or Ikenne to go and write my memoir, it would be a great injustice to this country.
“It will be great injustice to our country, that is why I have thrown my hat in the ring to ensure I make the best case for the position of president of Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
Osinbajo announced his intention to run for president on April 11, and since then, the vice-president has been traversing the country to seek support for his ambition.
Chrisland: 10-year-old pupil deletes social media videos, apologises
The 10-year-old female student suspended by Chrisland Schools, Lagos State, over alleged sexual misconducts with a colleague during a school competition at Dubai, United Arab Emirate, has deleted all the videos on her account on a social media app, Likee.
The account, with over 12,400 fans, drew attention shortly after a video clip of the pupil and her male colleague engaging in sexual acts went viral on Twitter.
The child had been operating the page for three years before the incident at the Dubai competition happened.
Her mother, while saying she was raped, accused the management of the school of conducting a pregnancy test on her without parental consent, allegations that were denied by the school.
The Lagos State Government had shut the school before reopening it last weekend.
However, the state government and the police authorities last week grilled the school management, the teachers who participated in the competition, and the pupils’ parents.
PUNCH Metro gathered that the minor logged into her Likee page last Friday to apologise, saying she regretted her action.
She stated, “I made a mistake, now I’m living with the consequences. I regret it, I really do. And I’m sorry.”
When our correspondent visited the page on Monday, it was observed that her 526 dance videos had been deleted.
On her Tiktok account, where she had 12,000 followers, she sought the forgiveness of her followers last Thursday.
“Don’t let your past dictate who you are, but let it be a lesson that strengthens the person you’ll become,” she added.
