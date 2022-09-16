Court nullifies PDP governorship primary election in Zamfara

A Federal High court in Gusau, Zamfara State has nullified the primary election that brought in Dauda Lawan Dare as the Peoples Democratic Party’s Governorship candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Aminu Bappa explained that the court granted all the prayers of the plaintiffs and cancelled the election of Dauda Lawan Dare as the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 general elections.

“This court has granted the prayers submitted in this honourable court by the plaintiffs and hereby ruled in their favour” the judge added.

“The 109-page judgement will be presented to the counsels of both the plaintiffs and the dependants”.

Speaking with newsmen immediately after the ruling, the counsel to all the plaintiffs, Barrister Ibrahim Aliyu said the court has nullified the election of Dauda Lawan Dare as the PDP governorship candidate according to the prayers they submitted before the court.

“We believe in justice because the Court has seen reasons to nullify the election of Dauda Lawan Dare as PDP candidate in Zamfara state”

“We had in our prayers urged the court to nullify the election which was characterised by a series of irregularities and we are happy that our prayers have been granted”