Court grants Portable N2m bail, case adjourned to March 5

A Magistrate Court in Isabo, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has granted bail to Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, widely known as Portable, after he was arraigned on charges of assault and obstructing government officials.

The singer was declared wanted by the state police command on Monday.

He however surrendered himself to the police at the Lagos State Criminal Investigations Department on Wednesday and was thereafter transferred to the Ogun State Police Headquarters, Eleweran.

The singer who was presented in court on Thursday faced a five-count charge, including conspiracy, assault, restriction, being armed with cutlasses and guns, and conduct likely to cause harm.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His counsel, Oluwatoyin Ayodele, pleaded for bail, assuring the court that Portable “is now remorseful and has learnt his lessons.”

Magistrate O. L. Oke granted the singer bail in the sum of N2m with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until March 5 for trial.

Alongside Portable, nine of his aides were also arraigned on similar charges before the magistrate.

