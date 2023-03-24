Friday, March 24, 2023
HomePOLITICSCourt grants Atiku, two others permission to serve Tinubu petition
POLITICS

Court grants Atiku, two others permission to serve Tinubu petition

Online Editor
By Online Editor
0
10
Court grants Atiku's request to serve Bola Tinubu
Atiku

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has granted permission to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to serve his petitions on Bola Tinubu through the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A three-member panel sitting in Abuja on Friday presided over by Justice Haruna Tsammani also granted permission to Peter Obi of the Labour Party to serve their petitions on Mr Kashim Shettima and Kabir Masari through the APC.

The three-member panel granted the request while ruling on three separate ex parte applications filed by Atiku and PDP; Obi and LP and Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Arguing the motion on behalf of Atiku and the PDP, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, prayed the court to grant his client permission to serve the petition and other accompanying processes on the respondents through the APC.

Arguing for the APM, Mr Oyetola Atoyebi, SAN, also asked the court to give him permission to serve Tinubu, Shettima and Masari through the APC.

 

Previous article
Bayern Munich set to tap Thomas Tuchel after shock Julian Nagelsmann exit: Report
Next article
Olivia Wilde accuses Jason Sudeikis putting her in ‘debt’ with custody battle
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network