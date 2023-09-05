Court fixes Sept. 27 for Seun Kuti’s assault charge

A Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court, Lagos, yesterday, fixed September 27 for the arraignment of Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

However, the arraignment was stalled due to absence of Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Adeola Olatunbosun, who was said to be indisposed.

Following the absence of the Chief Magistrate, the court adjourned till September 27, for the musician’s arraignment.

The Afrobeat musician was arrested by officers of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCIID), after he allegedly assaulted an Inspector of Police, Mohammed Aminu, attached to the Police Training College, Ikeja, while on official movement and in police uniform, on Third Mainland bridge, Lagos, on May 13, 2023.

The video clip, which went viral on social media, showed him pushing the policeman and proceeded to slap him. The police, through their lawyers, have approached the court on May 16, 2023, for his remand, pending the conclusion of investigation.

At the end of the investigation, the defendant was dragged before the court for arraignment, which was stalled following arguments of his counsel, who told the court that the police could not be the complainant and prosecutor at the same time on the matter.

Consequently, the Chief Magistrate, conceded to the defence team’s submissions, and ordered the police to forward the case’s duplicate file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for a legal advice.

One of the police lawyers, Mr. O. Cyril, who was in court, yesterday, for the musician’s arraignment, said the DPP had advised that the Afrobeat musician be prosecuted for assault. Though, neither Seun nor any of his lawyers was in court, the registrars fixed September 27, for his arraignment.