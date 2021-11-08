Court finds ex-Pension Boss, Maina guilty on money laundering charges

An Abuja Federal High Court has convicted Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the now-defunct Pension Reform Task Force.

Justice Okon Abang convicted Maina of money laundering charges.

The judge found the former Pension boss guilty of stealing over N2 billion belonging to Pensioners “most of whom have died without reaping the fruits of their labour,”.

Abang found Maina guilty on 6 counts.

“I find the defendant (Mr Maina) guilty and convicted in count 2, 6, 9, 3, 7 and 10,” he said.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, INEC, is prosecuting Maina for stealing and laundering about N2 million meant for pension.

EFCC had arraigned Maina on a 12-count charge, of which he pleaded not guilty.

A month ago, the court also jailed Mr Maina’s son, Faisal, after finding him guilty on all three counts of money laundering involving N58.1million in public funds.