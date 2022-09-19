POLITICS
Court dismisses PDP’s suit seeking disqualification of Tinubu, Peter Obi
A federal high court in Abuja has dismissed a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the disqualification of Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party.
In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1016/2022, the PDP had challenged the propriety of the substitution of the running mates for the APC and the Labour Party.
It prayed the court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prevent Tinubu and Obi from replacing their running mates with Kashim Shettima and Datti Baba-Ahmed respectively.
The party asked the court to declare that Tinubu and Obi be disqualified unless they contest alongside their previous running mates – Kabiru Masari and Doyin Okupe.
The PDP averred that the Electoral Act 2022 did not make provision for a “place holder” or temporary running mate.
The party also asked the court to determine if “by the combined interpretation of Section 142(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sections 29(1), 31, 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, the first defendant (INEC) can validly accept any change or substitution of the 4th (Masari) and 7th (Okupe) defendants as running mates of the 3rd (APC) and 6th (Labour Party) defendants”.
Those listed as first to seventh respondents in the case are INEC, APC, Tinubu, Masari, Labour Party, Obi and Okupe.
All the respondents in the suit challenged the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter.
Delivering judgment on Monday, Donatus Okorowo, the judge, held that the court lacked jurisdiction to preside over the suit.
He said the suit lacks merit, and it is an “abuse of court process”.
Consequently, the matter was dismissed.
POLITICS
You are a bad human being – Davido slams Governor Oyetola
Music star, David Adeleke, AKA Davido, has described Governor Gboyega Oyetola as a ‘bad human being’.
Davido said this while reacting to reports that his uncle, who won the Osun State governorship election, admitted that there was over-voting in his response to the petition against his victory at the July 16 governorship poll pending before Election Petition Tribunal.
Adeleke, had in a statement on Sunday, denied the reports circulating on social media, adding that his defence was being twisted.
Spokesperson to the governor-elect, Rasheed Olawale, said Adeleke in his defence filed before the Tribunal dismissed Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola’s claim of over-voting in 750 polling units, stressing that the over-voting was created by the incomplete data of BVAS based on the unsynchronised BVAS report that was used by the petitioners.
Reacting Davido urged the INEC to tell Nigerians if there was over-voting with its new BVAS Machine.
He tweeted, “You are actually just a bad human being @GboyegaOyetola no other way to put it, spreading lies everywhere destroying your legacy (not like you even have).
“It’s done and dusted @inecnigeria Abeg is there any such thing as over voting with your new BVAS Machine? NOV 27th WE MOVE.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Ayu – Ogun PDP disowns Makinde, pass vote of confidence on National Chairman
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, has said it stands with the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, amid calls for his resignation.
Ogun PDP members said they are refuting a claim by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State that the entire Southwest stakeholders had called for Ayu’s resignation.
Makinde was said to have made the claim at the Southwest Stakeholders Interactive Session with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in Ibadan on Wednesday.
In a statement made available on Friday, the PDP Publicity Secretary in Ogun State, Akinloye Bankole, said “the leaders disassociate Ogun State chapter of the party from the pronouncement of Governor Seyi Makinde and affirm that there was no prior meeting nor agreement relating to such pronouncement.”
According to Bankole, the leaders are of the view that the current demand for Ayu’s resignation “is ill-timed and dangerous for the wellbeing of the party especially as the political mobilization and campaigns for 2023 general elections build up across the nation.”
He said, “Ogun PDP strongly insists that the sanctity of the party constitution cannot be slaughtered on the altar of narrow individuals’ whims and caprice.”
Bankole posited that the party, at this crucial stage of its democratic existence, requires full concentration to remain focused on its goal of rescuing and repositioning the country for prosperity and abundance.
He maintained that all forms of distractions should be jettisoned for the common good of all.
The spokesman stated further that the Ogun PDP leadership is fully committed to the presidential aspiration of Atiku and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.
POLITICS
Court nullifies PDP governorship primary election in Zamfara
A Federal High court in Gusau, Zamfara State has nullified the primary election that brought in Dauda Lawan Dare as the Peoples Democratic Party’s Governorship candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.
The Presiding Judge, Justice Aminu Bappa explained that the court granted all the prayers of the plaintiffs and cancelled the election of Dauda Lawan Dare as the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 general elections.
“This court has granted the prayers submitted in this honourable court by the plaintiffs and hereby ruled in their favour” the judge added.
“The 109-page judgement will be presented to the counsels of both the plaintiffs and the dependants”.
Speaking with newsmen immediately after the ruling, the counsel to all the plaintiffs, Barrister Ibrahim Aliyu said the court has nullified the election of Dauda Lawan Dare as the PDP governorship candidate according to the prayers they submitted before the court.
“We believe in justice because the Court has seen reasons to nullify the election of Dauda Lawan Dare as PDP candidate in Zamfara state”
“We had in our prayers urged the court to nullify the election which was characterised by a series of irregularities and we are happy that our prayers have been granted”
