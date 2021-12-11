NEWS
Court dismisses Jimoh Ibrahim’s appeal in N69.4 Billion debt case
The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has dismissed the appeal filed by the Chairman of Global Fleet Group, Mr. Jimoh Ibrahim, challenging the seizure of his 12 assets and freezing of all his accounts over alleged N69.4billion debt by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).
The appellate court upheld the November 18, 2020 order of Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Lagos which authorised AMCON to take over Ibrahim’s assets.
The justices upheld the arguments of AMCON’s lead counsel, Dr. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), who prayed the court to dismiss Ibrahim’s application.
Chief Niyi Akinola (SAN) is the counsel for the 1st defendant, Ibrahim, while Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN) is for the 2nd defendant, Global Fleet Group.
AMCON, following Justice Aikawa’s order, took effective possession of all 12 properties through its Debt Recovery Agent – Pinheiro Legal Partners.
The assets include the building of NICON Investment Limited at Plot 242, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Central Business District, Abuja; NICON Hotels Limited building at Plot 557, Port-Harcourt Crescent, off Gimbiya Street, Abuja and the building of NICON Lekki Limited at No. 5, Customs Street, Lagos.
Other properties are the building of Abuja International Hotels Limited located at No. 3, Hospital Road, Lagos; another Property at Plot 242, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Abuja; the former Allied Bank Building on Mile 2, Oshodi Expressway, Apapa Road, Lagos; Energy House located on No. 94, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; NICON Building at No. 40, Madeira Street, Maitama, Abuja; a residential apartment at Road 2, House A14, Victoria Garden City, Lagos; NICON Hotels Building at Plot 3, Road 3, Victoria Garden City, Lagos as well as the NICON Luxury Hotel’s Building, Garki I, FCT, Abuja.
In addition to the take over of the properties, the court ordered the freezing of all accounts belonging to Ibrahim and his companies, including Global Fleet Oil & Gas Limited and NICON Investment Limited, all of whom are defendants in the suit.
Following the execution of the order, NICON Investment Limited, Global Fleet Oil & Gas Limited and Jimoh Ibrahim, through Akintola, filed a motion at the Federal High Court dated November 19, 2020, seeking to discharge Justice Aikawa’s order.
Some other entities which AMCON alleged were linked to Ibrahim, such as NICON Insurance Limited, Nigerian-Re-Insurance Limited, Abuja Hotel Limited and NICON Hotels Limited also filed an application asking the judge to discharge the said order.
After hearing the two applications and the arguments canvassed by parties through their respective counsel, Justice Aikawa dismissed both applications by his ruling of February 16, 2021.
Dissatisfied, both sets of applicants filed separate appeals at the Court of Appeal.
AMCON was represented in the appeals by Pinheiro, while the first set of appellants was represented by Akintola and the second set by Ayorinde.
At the hearing of the appeals on September 30, 2021, Pinheiro raised a preliminary objection, contending that the appeal was incompetent because the appellants failed to seek leave of the court before filing it’.
In a unanimous decision yesterday, the Court of Appeal upheld AMCON’s preliminary objection and accordingly dismissed both appeals.
breaking
Kidnapping: Court to deliver judgment on Evans Feb. 25
A Lagos State High Court in Ikeja yesterday fixed February 25, 2022, to deliver judgment in the case of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike also known as Evans and five others charged with conspiracy and kidnapping.
Justices Hakeem Oshodi fixed the date after lawyers to Evans and his co-defendants argued and adopted their final written addresses yesterday.
The Lagos State Government had arraigned Evans alongside Uche Amadi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Aduba for allegedly kidnapping the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Donatus Dunu on February 14, 2017.
Evans is also facing similar charges before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo and Justice Adedayo Akintoye of the same court.
All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.
While arguing his final written address, Evans’s lawyer, Victor Opara urged the court to discharge and acquit his client of the crimes.
Opara argued that there was no direct evidence linking Evans to the alleged crimes and that the alleged victim of the crime did not identify the defendant as the perpetrator of the crimes.
He said, “The victim said he was blindfolded throughout his 88-day ordeal, and did not state to the court in his testimony that he could physically identify Evans.
“There is also the fatality of the prosecution’s case that there was no identification parade to identify the first defendant (Evans).
“There was no evidence before your lordship to show that PW2 (Dunu) had a clear opportunity of identifying the first defendant,” the Opara contended.
But the prosecutor, Adebayo Haroun, urged the court to convict the defendants as charged.
Haroun submitted that “when a man has confessed to a crime, you do not need an identification parade.
“There is direct evidence of PW2 (Dunu) testifying of how he was kidnapped, how he escaped and the roles each of the defendants played.
“We have circumstantial evidence linking the first defendant (Evans) to the crime, and we also have confessional statements and video recordings of him.
“We urge your lordship to convict the defendants as charged,” Haroun prayed.
The prosecution had alleged that Dunu was kidnapped on Ilupeju Road in Lagos State, and the defendants collected 223,000 Euros as ransom from his family.
The prosecution closed its case against the defendants on January 10, 2020, after presenting four witnesses, including Dunu.
The defense closed its case on August 3, 2020, after the six defendants testified.
breaking
Emirates suspends Nigerian flights indefinitely
Following the Federal Government’s restriction of its flights, Emirates Airlines has suspended all its flights to Nigeria indefinitely.
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had earlier withdrawn the approval of 21 weekly flights to Nigeria, comprising 14 to Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and seven to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
The NCAA Director-General said the decision followed the refusal of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to grant the three frequencies requested by Air Peace, the only Nigerian carrier operating to Dubai via Sharjah.
Following the development, Emirates in an update on its website said all its flights to Nigeria would be suspended until the issues between UAE and Nigeria are resolved.
It said the action will take effect from Sunday.
The airline said, “With the recently imposed directive limiting Emirates to operate one flight per week to Nigeria via Abuja, Emirates will be suspending its flights between Nigeria and Dubai from 13 December 2021, until the UAE and Nigerian authorities work on a solution to the ongoing issue.
“The last flights to operate on 12 December 2021are EK 783/784 to/from Lagos and and EK 785/786 to/from Abuja
“Customers holding tickets with the final destinations Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted at the point of origin.
“Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.
“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused. Emirates is committed to its operations in Nigeria, and we stand ready to reinstate services once restrictions are lifted by the Nigerian authorities, ensuring travellers have more choice and access to trade and tourism opportunities in Dubai, and beyond to our network of over 120 destinations.”
NEWS
Northern youths protest worsening insecurity
Northern youths yesterday took to the streets in Abuja, Kano, Bauchi, Zamfara and Sokoto, among other northern cities, protesting the worsening insecurity in the region.
The protesters deplored the regime of killing, kidnapping and rustling which have made life terrible for residents.
The placard carrying youths sang solidarity songs.
The protesters in Kano submitted a letter containing their grievances to officials at the Kano State Government House who promised to “pass their grievances to the appropriate quarters.”
The Abuja protesters gathered at the Unity Fountain and complained about the rate at which blood is being shed in the region.
Hashtags used by the them included : #SaveTheNorth; #NorthernLivesMatter; #NorthIsBleeding; #SecureOurLives; #EnoughIsEniugh; and #NoMoreBloodShed.
Besides,the President, Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, Isah Abubakar,said in a statement that the federal government has run out of ideas and should quit.
It said it was embarrassed that government could not “ subdue the terrorists that have taken over significant parts of Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Zamfara states and the busiest Kaduna-Abuja expressway on one side, and recently, the daring moves attacks by Boko Haram/ISWAP which has continued unabated.
“It is embarrassing that President Buhari is idly watching the terrorist elements reigning supreme in in our Country, imposing taxes on his supposed citizens, stopping them yet, he is unperturbed. This is the clear characteristic of a leader that has run out of steam.”
President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and Sultan of Sokoto,Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar ,speaking at the 4th Quarter 2021 Meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) in Abuja on Thursday, had lamented the agony which residents of the North are currently going through on account of terrorism.
His words: ““If I continue talking about the insecurity in the North, we will not leave this room, some few days ago, we are witnesses to the media report on how people were killed in a bus in Sokoto, even though the figure is not correct, but even one life is important, there is no single day that passes without people being killed in the North especially in the North West now, but we don’t hear it.
“Let’s not deceive ourselves, everything is not alright, I have said this so many times, and to know that you have a problem, you have part of the solution. The earlier we rise up to the occasion, come together, the better for us.”
In his own presentation,CAN President,the Reverend Samson Ayokunle said:“Travelling from one point to another by road in particular has become a very great risk; kidnappers are everywhere and they don’t only come out to kidnap but also to kill, so you don’t know who the next victim is going to be.
“Why should these people be killing and hiding people in our territory without being challenged, why should it be easy for them to hide people somewhere within the state and the security agencies in the state within a few days or weeks will not be able to fish them out?”
