Court dismisses defamation case against Dele Farotimi

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate Court has dismissed the defamation case against human rights activist Dele Farotimi.

The defamation case, which was filed against Farotimi by the police in December 2024 following a complaint by senior lawyer Afe Babalola, was struck out after the complainant decided to withdraw his petition.

During the court proceedings, Chief Magistrate Abayomi Adeosun ruled in favor of discontinuing the case after the police prosecutor, Samson Osobu, informed the court that Babalola no longer wished to pursue the matter.

Farotimi’s legal representative, Kembi Adejare, confirmed that the defense team had received official notification of the withdrawal and did not object to the decision.

With the defamation case now closed, Farotimi is free from any legal proceedings related to the allegations.

