Court discharges, acquits Nnamdi Kanu of terrorism charges

The Appeal Court in Abuja has discharged and acquired Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), of terrorism charges.

Kanu approached the Appeal Court seeking to quash terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

Kanu had faulted the order of Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court, Abuja, which ordered him to answer seven out of the 15-count terrorism charge against him.

He had prayed the appellate court to quash the entire charges and set him free on various grounds.

The IPOB leader had said the purported offences were not committed in Nigeria.

However, the Justice Hanatu Sankey-led 3-man panel of Justices, discharged Kanu.

Yje ruling was disclosed by Kanu’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

In a tweet, Ejiofor wrote: “Appeal allowed, MNk discharged and acquitted.

“Appeal allowed , Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi KANU, discharged and acquitted. We have won! Victory victory victory victory.”