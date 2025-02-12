Court denies Prof Usman Yusuf bail, adjourns hearing to February 27

Prof. Usman Yusuf, a former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) lost out in his bid to be granted bail by the federal high court in Abuja on Wednesday.

The court reserved ruling till February 27 on the bail application and ordered that Yusuf should still be remanded in prison.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on February 3 arraigned Yusuf on a five counts amended charge bordering on alleged fraud to the tune of N90, 439,178.00.

Yusuf is accused of abusing his office to confer undue advantages on himself between 2016 and 2017. He is also alleged to have awarded contracts without adhering to the due procurement process.

Yusuf had pleaded not guilty to all five counts when the charges were read to him on February 3.

Presiding judge Justice Chinyere Nwecheonwe, however, ordered the remand of Yusuf, at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

In his ruling at the resumed sitting on Wednesday, Justice Nwecheonwe adjourned the application of bail to February 27 after Yusuf’s counsel , O.I. Habeeb informed the court of the bail application.

