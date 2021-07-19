POLITICS
Court declines to suspend July 24 Lagos council poll
A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Monday declined to make an order of status quo ante that would have suspended the local government elections in Lagos scheduled for Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, rather, adjourned till November 29, proceedings in the suit filed by an All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship aspirant Raheem Rasaki Alani.
The judge gave the ruling after upholding the argument of counsel to the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Mr. Kemi Pinheiro, SAN.
Joined as first and second defendants/respondents in the suit numbered FHC/L/CS/677/2021 are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and LASIEC.
Alani is seeking, among others, to restrain INEC from making the register for Lagos’ 20 Local Government Areas (LGA) available, arguing that LASIEC ought to conduct the election in accordance with the “constitutionally-recognised” LGAs in Lagos, and not based on the 57 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) created by the state.
But Pinheiro has filed a preliminary objection on behalf of LASIEC praying the court to strike out and or dismiss the suit in its entirety.
At the resumption of proceedings on Monday, some political parties including the African Action Congress (AAC), African Peoples Movement (APM) and BOOT informed the court of their intention to join as plaintiffs.
Responding, Pinheiro prayed the court to adjourn proceedings till after the annual vacation of the court because, among others, the intending parties who said they had filed a notice to join the suit, had yet to serve him and until that was done, the case could not go on.
He argued further that the failure of any party to comply with the law guiding the issue of service would rob the court of jurisdiction to entertain the case because “service is very fundamental before a case can be properly adjudicated on.”
When Alani’s counsel Mr. Taiwo Alabi suggested that given the development, it was reasonable that the court should issue an order of status quo ante bellum i.e. parties should stay action until the determination of the case pending in court, Pinheiro opposed him.
He submitted that Alabi’s offer was a trap “which the court must not fall for” adding that the Appeal Court had stated on different occasions that the court should not entertain that type of approach.
“How can the plaintiff in the face of various applications for joinder filed by different parties which are yet to be served on me, and a motion challenging the jurisdiction of the court from entertaining the case filed by us, be seeking the order of status quo?
“I pray the court to adjourn further proceedings in this case till after the annual vacation of the court which is starting on the 26th of July,” Pinheiro added.
Granting his application, Justice Aneke adjourned till November 29 for the hearing of all applications.
He advised the plaintiff to approach the vacation judge during vacation.
POLITICS
Court orders INEC to list Ugochukwu Uba as Anambra PDP guber candidate
An Anambra State High Court sitting in Awka has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to list Senator Ugochukwu Uba as the Anambra governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
The court presided over Justice Obiora Nwabunike in a matter brought before him by Senator Ugochukwu Uba against Mr Valentine Ozigbo, Anambra chapter of PDP and the INEC said Uba’s faction of the party held their primary election in line with the guidelines of the party and should be listed as the governorship candidate.
The party also awarded a cost of N10 million against Ozigbo and PDP, to be paid to Uba as a cost of litigation.
Nwabunike while delivering his judgment said, “Let me speak to my judgment now in a way that all will understand. When a court makes a pronouncement, it is not for you to come and begin to cite the constitution or to tell us that the party is supreme. Yes, the party is supreme, but the court is supremacy.
“The court is the only person that can say something that is green is now blue, and everyone will be bound to see it as blue. It will only take the court to rescind the decision, or a higher court upturning the decision before you can start seeing that thing as green again.
“So, what I am saying is that there is a court order on this matter that is still alive. It is not for you to come and be citing authorities, but for you to go back to the court and beg it to rescind its decision or you go to a higher court to upturn it.
“That is why it is My Lord that said it. It is only a court that can say a woman is a man, and it will stand. A decision may be wrong against the constitution of the party, it may be against the electoral act, or even against the constitution of the country, but what is important is that My Lord has spoken.
“I salute the parties involved, but I want to say that Senator Ugochukwu Uba has proven his point more clearly. Senator Uba faction having followed the order of the court in holding its primary election is hereby validated as the candidate of the PDP.
“INEC is hereby ordered to list Senator Ugochukwu Uba as the candidate of the PDP, and a cost of N10million awarded against the first and second defendant to the plaintiff as legal fees.”
POLITICS
APC intimidating PDP governors to join party – Gov. Ishaku
The All Progressives Congress has been intimidating PDP members to join the party, Northern PDP governors have alleged.
The governors asked the Buhari government to stop intimidating members of the PDP into the APC.
The PDP governors alleged that Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), who recently defected to the ruling party did so involuntarily.
Governor Darius Ishaku, Governor of Taraba State said all these while briefing newsmen on Thursday after a meeting at the Taraba State Governors Lodge, Asokoro.
“All governors of the PDP who have joined the ruling APC in recent times did so because of intimidation.
“Most of our members are also being intimidated persistently. We want the intimidation stopped because we’re not comfortable with it.”
“We all resolved that the APC government has not provided the leadership needed in the North. And so, we the PDP governors in the North are not satisfied with the leadership of the APC government in the North.
”And we are drawing the attention that even though the leadership is in the North, our region is being short-changed. We want that observation to be noted.
“We the PDP governors have also resolved that, on our own, we want to continue to do our best for our people as we have already been doing in our various states.”
Other Northern PDP governors who attended the meeting are Samuel Ortom (Benue), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) , Bala Muhammed (Bauchi) and Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa).
The APC National Secretary John Akpanudoehede, who doubles as the party’s Spokesperson, however, dismissed their claims.
He said that governors who joined APC in recent times did so on their own volition.
POLITICS
APC suspends 11 Lai Mohammed’s loyalists
The crisis in the Kwara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has deepened, following the decision of the caretaker committee to ratify the suspension of 11 members loyal to Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.
The 11 members had dragged the party and the state chairman Abdullahi Abubakar to court.
The approval of the suspension was contained in a letter by the National Secretary, Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Senator James Akpanudoedehe, to Abubakar.
The letter read in part: “the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee ratifies the decision of the Kwara State Caretaker Committee and upholds suspension of the following Party members:
“Joseph Tsado, Bamidele Ogunbayo, Issa Fulani, Imam Abdulkadir, Morufu Olaniyi Yusuf, Saludeen Lukman, Kerebu Fatai, Bola Ajani, Nurudeen Fasasi, Salman Shehu Babatunde and Abdullateef Ahmed Kolawole.”
They have all been barred from taking part in the ongoing registration and revalidation of membership exercise.
The group had kicked against the removal of the erstwhile state chairman, Bashir Bolarinwa.
This led to the split of the APC in the state into two factions with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Lai Mohammed jostling for control of the party.
Latest News
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES19 hours ago
Why having a big 4-5 is a plus!
-
NEWS19 hours ago
NECO gets new Registrar
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Arrest of Igboho in Cotonou unfortunate, we’ll gather resources for his defence – Omokri
-
SPORTS19 hours ago
Albert Sambi Lokonga has already told Mikel Arteta his best position at Arsenal
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Eid-el-Kabir: Buhari admits Nigerians going through hardship
-
LIFESTYLES6 hours ago
Ways to control anger issues in relationships
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Court orders INEC to list Ugochukwu Uba as Anambra PDP guber candidate
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Secondary school VP killed, principal, others abducted by bandits in Zamfara