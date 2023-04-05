Court bars Labor Party’s Chairman, others from parading as national officers

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has issued an order restraining the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure; National Secretary, Farouk Ibrahim and two others from parading themselves as national officers of the party.

Others stopped from parading themselves as national officers are the National Organising Secretary, Clement Ojukwu and the Treasurer, Oluchi Opara.

Justice Hamza Muazu issued the restraining order while ruling in ex-parte application argued by a James Onoja.

In an application, Onoja told the court how the restrained National officers allegedly forged several documents of the FCT High Court to carry out unlawful substitutions in the last general elections.

Among the documents were the receipts, seal and affidavits of the Court to carry out criminal activities.

The Senior Counsel also tendered several documents, confirming to the Judge that the Chief Registrar of the Court, wrote the Labour Party to disown several documents used for the alleged criminal activities by Abure and three others.

Onoja adds that following their indictment by police investigation, the four people are to be arraigned in court adding that warrants for their arrest have already been obtained.

In a brief ruling, Justice Muazu held that the application and the supporting affidavits are a good case for the request to be granted.

The Judge subsequently ordered that the four people should immediately stop parading themselves as National Officers of Labour Party.