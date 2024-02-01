The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has adjourned the trial of a former Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, for alleged N109billion corruption charge to March 20.

The adjournment was made on Wednesday following completion of the cross examination of the first prosecution witness.

The former AGF is being tried alongside three others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the alleged diversion of the said N109 billion.

During the proceedings, the witness admitted that Idris didn’t have a lawyer with him when his statements were taken during investigation by the anti-graft agency.

The witness also informed the court that the anti-graft agency took the statements of the former accountant general six times in the year 2022, and on all of these days, he waived his rights to an attorney as a condition to being granted bail on self-recognition.

The trial judge, Yusuf Halilu, admitted as evidence a video tendered by the counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs.

The video is said an interview session of Idris and two other accused persons, a recording done with the use of a smartphone, without their knowledge.

The EFCC will call its second witness in the continuation of the former accountant general’s trial on March 20.