COUP: Nigeria cuts power supply to Niger Republic

Nigeria has disconnected the supply of 150 megawatts, MW of electricity daily to Niger as part of efforts by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore democracy in that nation.

The disconnection was effected by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) directly involved in the transmission of power on Tuesday night.

On Sunday, ECOWAS, led by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, decided on sanctions against the military personnel in Niger who toppled President-elect Mohamed Bazoum’last week.

The managing director/CEO of TCN, Engr. Sule Abdulaziz, did not respond when contacte on Wednesday.

But a source in the organisation, who pleaded anonymity, said: “It is true Niger was disconnected from the national grid last night based on the instruction of the government. Nigeria used to supply 150 megawatts, MW of power to Niger.

“It is total disconnection in line with ECOWAS moves to restore democracy in that country.”