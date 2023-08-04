Coup: Nigeria closes border with Niger Republic

Nigeria has closed its border with Niger Republic following the military coup that ousted the democratically-elected government of President Mohammed Bazoum.

Acting Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adeniyi disclosed this on Friday at Illela border, Sokoto state.

According to him, with the current situation in Niger, the borders have been closed, and there are restrictions of movement along the areas.

He, therefore, advised Nigerians who were planning to travel to Niger to stay safe at home, saying that only Nigerians that are returning home were allowed to cross the border.

He also said Nigeria Customs had deployed its personnel to block all the unorthodox roads through which some of the foreigners may likely infiltrate.

“You know Sokoto and Niger Republic, we are a homogeneous society, with the same language, religion and culture, but we have a colonial boundary which we must respect.”