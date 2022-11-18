Cory Hardrict posts cryptic video after Tia Mowry’s divorce ‘awakening’ reveal

Cory Hardrict seems to be reminiscing about his longtime marriage to Tia Mowry.

Shortly after Mowry publicly revealed the exact moment she knew she wanted to file for divorce, Hardrict hopped on Instagram Live.

Though he did not utter a single word during Thursday night’s livestream, the 43-year-old seemed to say quite a bit.

Nas’ new song, “Reminisce,” played from Hardrict’s car radio as he sat silently in the driver’s seat.

Some of the lyrics of the track include, “Reminisce. Relationships ain’t the prettiest. I was stuck on the silliness. Was it love that I was really in? We don’t know until it really end, but then it’s too late. Reminisce.”

The actor’s fans flooded his comments section with words of encouragement, writing things like, “We’re still going to hold you down and support,” “Praying for peace and blessing,” “Everything will be ok. You know regardless she still loves you” and “King stay strong.”

Hardrict’s very telling social media activity came one day after Mowry, 44, spoke candidly about the “awakening” she experienced before making the decision to pull the plug on their union.

“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” the “Sister, Sister” alum told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday’s “Today” show.

“I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family — but at the end of the day, it’s about self-love. And when you really start to work on yourself, love yourself, know your value, know your worth — then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening.”

Mowry cautioned that the “journey” that follows such an “aha moment” is “hard” but noted it’s “so, so worth it.”

The actress told Kotb and Hager “there was this sadness” surrounding her and acknowledged that the simultaneous losses of two loved ones served as a reminder that “life is short.”

She added that she was “in therapy” when she made up her mind about ending her 14-and-a-half-year marriage, which she still considers to be “a success.”

Mowry filed for divorce on Oct. 4, citing irreconcilable differences. She posted a statement on social media later in the day, explaining that she and Hardrict were going their “separate ways.”

She asked the judge for joint physical and legal custody of their two children: son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4.

The two tied the knot in April 2008.