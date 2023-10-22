Sunday, October 22, 2023
HomeNEWSCorps member kidnapped in Zamfara regains freedom
NEWS

Corps member kidnapped in Zamfara regains freedom

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Corps member kidnapped in Zamfara regains freedom

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps  (NYSC) says it has secured the release of one of the seven female prospective corps members abducted in Zamfara.

This was made known in a press statement by NYSC spokesperson, Eddy Megwa, on Saturday.

According to the statement, the said female corps member was rescued on Friday night at 12:30pn “through the help of security agencies”, while expressing optimism that the rest of the abducted corps will be released.

Part of the statement reads, “Management of the National Youth Service Corps wishes to convey to the general public that the Scheme, through the help of security agencies on Friday, 20th October, 2023 at about 12.30 pm secured the release of one of the female Prospective Corps Members abducted in Zamfara, out of the seven in captivity and the bus driver.

The scheme is confident that with the combined efforts of security agencies, the remaining will be released”.

Gunmen had on August 19 2023, abducted eight prospective corps members on a highway in Zamfara state, en route to the NYSC Orientation Camp in Sokoto.

The NYSC earlier announced the release of three of the abducted corps members on the 18th of September 2023, a month after they had been kidnapped.

The rest of the corps members have now spent just over 60 days in captivity since their abduction in August.

Previous article
Arnold Schwarzenegger made peace with arch-rival Sylvester Stallone over biz deal
Next article
Britney Spears explains why she poses nude on Instagram
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network