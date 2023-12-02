COP28: Tinubu unveils plan to deploy fleet of 100 electric buses

President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria is taking an important step towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future by launching a groundbreaking plan to deploy a fleet of 100 electric buses.

The President disclosed this at a high-level discussion with stakeholders and investors on the Nigeria Carbon Market and Electric Buses Rollout Programme on Saturday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on the fringes of the COP28 climate summit.

Tinubu stated that the strategic initiative aims to significantly reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint and modernize the country’s transport systems as part of a larger effort to position Nigeria and Africa as the leading frontiers of green manufacturing and industrialization.

The President announced the appointment of Mr. Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and Mr. Dahiru Salisu, Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), to co-chair the Nigeria Carbon Market Activation Plan to spearhead the plan.

”This initiative stands as a testament to our dedication to environmental stewardship as clearly exemplified through our collaboration with the Africa Carbon Market Initiative.

“ Our visionary plan is a strategic guidepost, directing Nigeria towards becoming an investment-friendly destination for carbon market investments,” he said.