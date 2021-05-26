SPORTS
Conte set for Premier League return
Former Chelsea coach, Antonio Conte is reportedly set for a return to the Premier League.
Tottenham Hotspur are said to have offered the Italian a huge salary in a bid to try and convince him to leave Inter Milan this summer, according to La Stampa.
Despite leading the Nerazzurri to the Serie A title this season, it is believed the 51-year-old had become disillusioned with the club’s financial situation.
With Inter not looking likely to invest in the team before next season, Conte could be forced to depart.
Although Spurs finished in seventh position last season, Chairman Daniel Levy has proposed a contract offer worth as much as £17 million-a-year.
That would dwarf the £11m-a-year salary Conte is on in Italy.
Tottenham are also under no pressure to sell players and have promised significant investment in recruitment, so the Italian coach can shape the squad how he sees fit.
Although Spurs will be playing in the Europa Conference League next season, while Inter are in the Champions League, Conte feels Tottenham have put forward a convincing proposal.
SPORTS
Pep Guardiola in tears over Sergio Aguero exit
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was in tears as he paid tribute to Sergio Aguero after his final appearance for the Blues in the Premier League.
The Argentine forward took his Premier League tally with City to 184 goals after coming off the bench against Everton to net a brace, breaking Wayne Rooney’s record for most Premier League goals with a single club in the process.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, Guardiola struggled to hold back the tears as he played tribute to the 32-year-old.
“We love him so much. He’s a special person for all of us. He’s so nice, so nice. He helped me a lot. We cannot replace him, we cannot,” he said after the match.
“There are many players that this club have had – David Silva helped this club to be what it is. He showed his quality in 20 minutes.”
Aguero could make one final appearance for City in next weekend’s Champions League final, where City will look to win Europe’s biggest prize for the first time against Chelsea.
SPORTS
Atletico Madrid win LaLiga Santander 2020/21 title (
Atletico Madrid are officially the champions of the 2020/21 Spanish LaLiga Santander season after a 2-1 victory away at Real Valladolid on Saturday, May 22.
On the final day of the season that an Atletico loss or draw and a Real Madrid win would have given the title to the latter, Los Colchoneros had to come from behind to secure the three points, with Angel Correa and Luis Suarez both getting on the scoresheet.
A magical story for Suarez, who was rejected by Barcelona just last season after he was told he was not in the coach’s plan, and had to reduce his salary to join Atletico.
Luis Suarez’s 21st goal of the campaign secured a 2-1 comeback success at Real Valladolid as Atletico were crowned champions ahead of city rivals Real Madrid.
It’s tough,” Suarez said to Movistar after the game, fighting back tears. “The situation I had to live through, the way I was looked down on, but Atletico opened the door for me.
“A lot of people have suffered with me – my wife, my children. Day by day, they are the ones who have suffered the most from my many years in football.”
Despite the complications, Suarez is proud of the season he and his Atletico teammates have had.
“We’ve had a great year,” Suarez added. “Despite the difficulties, we were the most consistent team and we’re the champions.
“In the first half of the season we had an efficiency that wasn’t normal.”
Concluding, Suarez said that Lionel Messi “will be happy, because we are friends”.
This is the 11th league title that Atletico have won, and the second under Diego Simeone.
Atletico Madrid win LaLiga Santander 2020/21 title (photos)
Coach, Diego Simeone reacting to his club Atletico Madrid winning the title said;
“I’m happy for a lot of people,” Simeone said after the game. “It has been a very complex year, and so many people have been lost because of the virus, so for Atletico to be champions is different.
“It was a tough year, like our history; it’s one of the best years to be champions.”
SPORTS
Manchester City icon, Sergio Agüero agrees to join Barcelona on two-year contract
Manchester City icon, Sergio Aguero has reportedly agreed to join Barcelona on a two-year contract.
Football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Sergio Agüero to Barcelona, here we go! He’s set to join until June 2023, agreement reached. Bonus included in case Barça will win the UCL.”
He also confirmed that Barcelona are closing in on signing former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay.
“#FCB More: Barcelona are also getting closer to sign Memphis Depay. He confirmed to his new lawyers that he wants to join Barça,” he added.
Sergio Agüero to Barcelona, here we go! He’s set to join until June 2023, agreement reached. Bonus included in case Barça will win the UCL. ?? #FCB
More: Barcelona are also getting closer to sign Memphis Depay. He confirmed to his new lawyers that he wants to join Barça ???
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2021
The Argentine international, 32, who signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011, has scored 257 goals in 384 appearances for the club.
On Friday, May 21, Manchester City Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Agüero, who is leaving City as their record goalscorer.
“His performance when he fit was fit was incredible,” Guardiola said. “I am pretty sure the 10,000 fans that will be in the stadium will show for the rest of the fans around the world, and will give him his tribute and gratitude for what he’s done for this club in terms of titles, numbers, performance – incredible.”
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Common sex mistakes couples make in bed
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Aliyu is a mole, liability in PDP, says Wike
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Why break-up sex is not a bad idea!
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Lagos LG Elections: KWAM 1’s manager sets to become Local government chairman
-
NEWS1 day ago
See list of prize money all premier league clubs got this season
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
5 most common first-time sex mistakes
-
NEWS1 day ago
Couple celebrating wedding anniversary puts up banner with names of guests allowed into the reception venue
-
NEWS1 day ago
Five cops feared killed as hoodlums raze Enugu police station