Construction stops on Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s Miami mansion

It’s not just Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage that’s on pause; construction on the troubled couple’s South Florida mansion has been halted amid their looming divorce.

“There is no telling what they will do with what was supposed to be their forever marriage home,” an insider told The Post Thursday, noting that last week’s Hurricane Ian also contributed to the building break.

The Post obtained never-before-seen floor plans of the pair’s Miami Beach estate, and it’s clear they spared no detail.

In addition to the $17 million the NFL star and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel paid for the land, The Post reports that construction cost them an additional $10.12 million.

On the unfinished 1.8-acre property located in the upscale Indian Creek Country Club community, three buildings would sit: a custom-built two-story main house, a high-tech security post and fully equipped gym.

The main residence alone would span across 17,000 square feet and feature five bedrooms as well as 11 bathrooms, including expansive his-and-hers bathroom suites.

The Post further reports that the family home would include a main kitchen and a prep kitchen, an elevator, a movie theater, an office, a study and a kids’ area.

Outdoor amenities would feature an expansive lawn, an outdoor kitchen, a dining space, an organic garden, a yoga terrace, a meditation garden, various sports courts including a pickleball court, a staff entryway, a trash enclosure, a motor court, a pool, a pool cabana and a hot tub.

Additionally, the guest suite would have its own terrace.

As for the on-property gym, it would contain all the bells and whistles, including an exercise terrace, a steam shower, a changing room and a massage room.

The high-security neighborhood is referred to as “the world’s most exclusive municipality” and has even been dubbed “Billionaire Bunker.”

Earlier this week, the news that Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, had each hired divorce attorneys should they decide to call it quits legally. Within hours, the supermodel was spotted without her wedding ring.

Bündchen and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback — who have been married since 2009 and share Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, plus Jack, 15, who’s Brady’s son with Bridget Moynahan — have been living separately for the past couple of months following an epic fight.