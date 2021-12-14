POLITICS
Consensus PDP presidential candidate likely in 2023, says Ayu
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has hinted of the likelihood of the party choosing its 2023 presidential candidate by consensus.
Ayu spoke against the backdrop of his election as the party’s consensus candidate in the October 31 national convention.
Most members of his newly inaugurated executive committee were also chosen through consensus.
“If the PDP could come together to agree on a particular individual for chairman, it means it was capable too of coming together to produce one single candidate to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the presidential election,” he said.
The party chairman spoke on Sunday during an interdenominational thanksgiving service organised in his honour by the Benue State chapter of the PDP.
But in a statement yesterday, he noted that should the party fail in adopting the consensus option for its presidential candidate, all aspirants for the PDP ticket would be treated fairly.
“Every aspirant that will come forward for the presidential election will be treated fairly, with equity and with fairness. There will be a level-playing field for everybody,” Ayu said.
The party chairman restated his earlier declaration that the PDP would make a clean sweep of the Presidency, the two chambers of the National Assembly as well as a minimum of 25 governorship seats.
He urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country, saying though the ruling party’s leadership has failed, the PDP was coming on a rescue mission.
Ayu dismissed fears that Nigeria was headed for a collapse, assuring Nigerians and the international community that a PDP administration post-2023 would pull the country from the brink.
He said: “We want Nigerians to take note that we started this battle with 21 state governors. And we built it to 28 state governors. Those mistakes that were made, that made us to lose elections in 2015, will be corrected.
“Do not lose hope because of a small collection of people who have come to divide Nigeria and to destroy our country.
“Keep hope alive. PDP is back. And PDP will be back with good governance and good policies. The economy will expand. Nigerians will come back to work. Nigerians will produce and export. Nigeria will be a great country once more.
“I want to assure you, all of you who are non-Nigerians, that we are determined as a political party to do the needful, that is unite ourselves, work hard, mobilise fellow Nigerians, take over power, rebuild our country, and then shame those foreign detractors who are prophesying doom, that Nigeria is going to break up.
“Nigeria is not going to break up. Nigeria will remain united, productive, respected and be in the forefront of world affairs. Very soon, you will see what I am telling you. We have done it before and we will do it again.”
POLITICS
APC Crisis: Reconciliation committee meets Gov. Yahaya
The National Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has met Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and other party stakeholders over the crisis rocking the party in the state.
Addressing newsmen Friday morning, the Chairman of the committee, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said their visit to Gombe followed a petition submitted to the committee over the party’s congresses by Senator Muhammadu Danjuma Goje.
He said before arriving in Gombe, the committee approached Senator Goje who gave his reasons for not attending the meeting.
The committee was constituted by the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC, with a mandate to reconcile aggrieved members of the party sequel to the outcome of the congresses.
Senator Adamu said the committee had been on course in ensuring that every member was given a fair hearing in the interest of the party’s unity.
He said: “We have listened very carefully to the government and the party. This government is our government. What we do always is to start with what we know and go searching for what we don’t know.
“We have listened to the complaints against the party which is in government, and in the interest of fair hearing, the committee would also give an opportunity to Goje having listened to the government and afterwards advise the party on the way out.”
The chairman expressed confidence that the APC is strong and alive in Gombe, adding that any grievance would not be left unattended to and would be resolved quickly.
Governor Yahaya said that the party would continue to grow stronger because they are united and one big family, “that is focused on delivering on all demands of our party followers.”
Our correspondent reports that the over three-hour late evening meeting was attended by the state APC Chairman, Mr Nitte Amangal, two serving senators and four members of the House of Representatives and party elders amongst others.
POLITICS
Osun 2022: Ademola Adeleke, nephew, 4 others pick PDP guber forms
FORMER governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is leading five other aspirants who are vying for the post in the 2022 election under the party.
The others who have collected the expression of interest and nomination forms of the PDP are Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Honourable Sanya Omirin, Prince Dotun Babayemi, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade and Mr Dele Adeleke, who is Ademola Adeleke’s nephew. Babayemi and Dele Adeleke purchased their forms at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Friday.
In a statement he issued after the purchase, titled ‘The time to re-engineer Osun is now’, Dele Adeleke said the present All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state led by Governor Gboyega Oyetola had plunged the state into debt through misplacement of priorities.
“This is what the APC represents – misplacement of priorities and mismanagement of scarce state resources,” he said.
Adeleke noted that there was the urgent need to reengineer Osun State, saying that he was in the race to restore Osun to prosperity.
He stated: “One thing is clear to even the people who are in power today: Osun State needs urgent re-engineering. Financially, administratively, politically and socially, we need a new direction, a new mindset, a new thinking and a new approach to solving our problems. We need a new order.”
Speaking on the new order, he declared: “I am coming into this race with three decades of hard-earned working experience in corporate financial re-engineering, project management and human resource management.
“My professional qualifications and proven track record of practical industry exposure have prepared me for challenging situations like the one Osun is presently mired by. I am eminently qualified, competent and ready to undertake the reengineering and repositioning that Osun so urgently needs.
“Therefore, I offer myself in service to be the vessel of uplift, the ladder of ascension to the progress and prosperity of our beloved state.
“In addition, coming from a family that has over the years proven her commitment to social development, my ancestry and indeed my personal engagements across the state make me eminently ready for the task of service to the people of Osun State, as governor.
“Picking up my nomination form is the first step in the long journey towards wresting power from the incumbent APC. Having taken this first step, I declare my readiness to do all that it will constructively take to win the confidence of all stakeholders, leaders and teeming party faithful to be elected as the PDP flag-bearer, go on to win the governorship election and ultimately deliver great service to the people of our dear state.
“We must halt the retrogression of our dear state under the mismanagement of the APC. We must re-engineer, rebuild and reposition. We must salvage and make sense of all that we have left now, to build a today that is blissful for us and a future that our children can be proud to be part of.
“Finally, this is an urgent call to the good people of Osun, a call to the oppressed, the deprived, the downtrodden and particularly the youths’ yearning for a better future. A revolution has started, a time to say no to any form of oppression, a time to rise up to action and rescue our dear state. Do not just complain, act.
“Please join hands with me, support this movement to birth a new dawn of prosperity. Let us stand firm and undeterred in our conviction to set Osun on the path of sustainable development. Together we will achieve this great feat.”
breaking
Ayu takes over as new PDP Chairman, serves APC quit notice
Senator Iyorchia Ayu was on Friday sworn in as the new national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Accompanied to the International Conference Centre, Abuja by family members, friends and political associates, Ayu paid glowing tributes to the party’s founding fathers for their role in bringing Nigerians of diverse backgrounds to form the PDP in 1998.
Speaking on the theme, rescue and rebuild Nigeria, “On behalf of the new NWC, I pledge to be guided by consultation, team-work, internal democracy and national interest. To all non-PDP members, we say our umbrella can accommodate all of us. And to our members who left, I urge you to come back home; our doors are still open,” he said.
The new leadership according to the former Senate President, “marks a new journey and a new direction for the PDP. As one who was part of those that founded the party in 1998, I am well aware of its core values and vision which are centred around the people and their well-being,” he added.
He continued: “Our task at this auspicious moment is to return the party to the people. But to do that, the party needs to be reinvigorated, reinvented and re-positioned. We are not unmindful of our missed steps and actions in the past, but we have learnt our lessons, both in government and in opposition. Today, we stand tall, and with a firm resolve to rebuild our great party and rescue our nation.
“The PDP is the only organic political party in Nigeria that has remained a credible, tested, tasted and trusted mass movement since the return of democracy in 1999. Other political parties have either fizzled away or merged with others.
“Some have mutated into a contraption like the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, without any clear ideology or a coherent programme of action. This contraption seduced Nigerians with propaganda in 2015. Today, Nigerians have seen the limit of propaganda and demagoguery. The only thing the APC is doing successfully is irresponsible borrowing.
“The PDP, on the other hand, has a history of performance and legacy achievements. In our 16 years in power, we not only gave Nigerians good governance, we also strengthened democratic institutions so as to add value to the people. In an unprecedented move, we stabilized our democracy by sanitizing the armed forces of politically exposed officers.
“We gave Nigeria her first-ever successful transition from one civilian administration to another in 2007. To the disbelief of all watchers of African politics, we willingly conceded defeat in 2015, and handed over power to an opposition party in 2015.
“It was the PDP-federal government that created value-adding public institutions like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, the Debt Management Office, DMO, the Bureau for Public Procurement, BPP, among many others.
“The PDP administration also strengthened the governance process by enacting laws to effectively drive public administration in Nigeria, namely: the Fiscal Responsibility Act, the Mid-Term Expenditure Frame-Work, the Treasury Single Account, TSA, Integrated Personal and Payroll Information Systems, IPPIS just to mention a few.”
The PDP-led government of President Olusegun Obasanjo, according to Ayu, “negotiated and obtained forgiveness of over $30 Billion of debt, making Nigeria almost a debt-free country. Foreign direct investments flowed in. Cumulatively, the foregoing made Nigeria, not only the fastest growing economy in Africa, but also the biggest economy on the continent.”
That said, Ayu slammed the APC-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari to the cleaners, saying “from the biggest economy in 2015, the APC has given the country two recessions and turned Nigeria into the poverty capital of the world. Today, close to 40 million Nigerians have no jobs.”
He continued: “In the last six years, the APC-led government has mismanaged our diversity; divided the country along regional and religious lines. It has exacerbated religious tensions in the country.
“And through its marriage to nepotism, the incompetent APC- federal government is fueling secessionist agitations in the East and West of Nigeria.
“Our dear Nigeria is drifting dangerously towards a failed state. Terrorists are now sharing sovereignty with Nigeria. Nigeria is simply ungoverned. Nigeria is collapsing under the leadership of a retired general!
“The APC used both the mainstream media and the social media to access power. Today, it coordinates a systematic assault on the media, civic freedoms and freedom of speech.
“Let me give you the grim legacy of the APC: two economic recessions in six years. A sluggish Gross Domestic Product, GDP growth rate of below two percent.
“About 40 million Nigerians have been pushed into extreme poverty in six years.
Inflation is at an all-time high at 18 per cent.
“A weak and devalued Naira; devalued by over 300 per cent since 2015, has made our currency the worst in Africa.
“Unemployment now stands at 33 per cent, meaning close to 40 million Nigerians, willing and able to work, can’t find jobs.
“A total debt stock of over $90 billion now hangs over Nigeria. An erratic exchange rate regime has depleted N324 against the US Dollar in the last six years.
“Kidnapping for ransom is now big business. We share sovereignty with terrorists who kidnap and rape our women, including our mothers and under-aged children.
The terrorists even kill them when ransom is delayed. These are not political alarms, but statements of facts.
“But I stand here today, not to merely recount APC’s spectacular failures. I stand here to assure you that PDP is back to rescue and rebuild Nigeria. Under the new NWC, PDP will strengthen its internal democratic processes. We shall endeavour to reach out to all party members, young and old, male and female.
“This National Working Committee will create alternate platforms within the party to actively engage the young people and our women, not only for mobilizing and winning elections, but for advocacy, policy formulation and the design of a new development agenda for the party.”
He did not stop there as he promised to expand Nigeria’s international vision “beyond Niger Republic.”
The event was attended by top party’s functionaries including Governors Aminu Tambuwal, Samuel Ortom, Ahmadu Fintiri, Ifeanyi Okowa, Seyi Makinde and Duoye Diri, of Sokoto, Benue, Adamawa, Delta, Oyo and Bayelsa states respectively.
Ayu said he was serving APC quit notice and the ruling party should prepare their handover note.
