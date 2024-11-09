Conor McGregor, the former two-division UFC champion, delivered a stark and unapologetic verdict when quizzed about the upcoming bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

The legendary former heavyweight world champion Tyson is set to make a sensational return to the ring on November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, potentially in front of a staggering crowd of 80,000, to take on the YouTube sensation Paul. The pair were initially scheduled to fight in July, but Tyson had to pull out due to an ulcer flare-up during a flight.

Since the rescheduling of the fight, opinions have been flying in thick and fast, with many criticising the decision to proceed given the significant age gap between Tyson and Paul. Further concerns have surfaced following Tyson’s own admission that he has found it difficult to walk after training sessions.

Tyson, who hasn’t fought professionally since his loss to Kevin McBride in 2005, did step into the ring for an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr four years ago, but sceptics suggest that ‘ring rust’ could be a decisive factor in his performance against Paul. Meanwhile, ‘The Problem Child’ Paul enters the fray on the back of a victory over Mike Perry this past July.

McGregor, known for his forthright opinions, made his feelings clear about the fight during a livestream with Duelbits, an online sports betting company. The Irish fighter expressed his disinterest in no uncertain terms, stating he doesn’t give a “——–” about the matchup, dismissing the much-talked-about heavyweight clash with characteristic bluntness.