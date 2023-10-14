



The coach of UFC legend Conor Mcgregor criticised some comments from Logan Paul ahead of his fight with Dillon Danis. The competitors engaged in an intense faceoff on Friday, which was their last chance to send a strong message before they do battle at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK.

After the Bellator fighter called the social media star a “fake fighter” and “f****** p****”, Paul had his chance to address his opponent who made some comments about his fiancee Nina Agdal. “He’s a dirty a** fighter and I’ve got all the goons in case he tries anything funny,” Paul said. “In fact, I’ve got Dillon Danis’ kryptonite in the building, you know I bought the baddest dudes in the world. I’ve got Gordon Ryan to protect me in case he tries to any jiu jitsu bulls***. This guy is going to f*** you up tomorrow if you try some s***.” McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh responded to Paul’s comments and was shocked he openly admitted to having protection. He tweeted: “I’ve been around a couple of heated press conferences but I’ve never heard someone confidently declare they brought someone to protect them. 10-8.”

Danis has been friends and training partners with McGregor since they linked up ahead of the Irishman’s rematch with Nate Diaz in 2016. They remained friends ever since and the American even came out to be in the corner of the 34-year-old when he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in 2018. However, they were unable to work together before the fight with Paul due to the arrival of Danis’ first child, but he revealed they still speak regularly. “He talks to me every day,” Danis told Mirror Fighting. “I talked to him this morning, actually. On the mental side he sends me voice notes, videos and certain things that I should do. “He’s always there for me even if we’re not there physically, mentally we talk every single day. For the baby thing it was literally when he was being born and I had the press conference and then he was in France it was just a lot of travel. We trained for almost two months before that in New York boxing every day so we’re always training together.”

McGregor told Mirror Fighting in September that he believes his friend will prevail on Oct. 14 and hand Paul his second successive professional loss in boxing. “Dillon’s going to win, Dillon will win,” the UFC legend said at the launch of his new Forged Irish Stout in London. “He had the baby, we didn’t get to train together. So, I don’t know the ins and outs. I know he’s doing well, he’s still training and he’s going to go for it. He’s had a baby, he had a new baby so I tried to bring him out. Dillon’s good.”









Source link