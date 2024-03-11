



Conor McGregor admitted he holds “low” interest in watching Jake Paul step into the ring with Mike Tyson before sending a message of support to the American former world heavyweight champion. Paul and Tyson are set to meet in an exhibition bout this summer, fighting before 80,000 fans at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.

Last Thursday, Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced the July 20 contest. Paul, who recently defeated Ryan Bourland with a dominant KO, has already fought a whole host of big names including UFC stars Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Ben Askren. The YouTuber’s only defeat came against Tommy Fury, losing on points to the Brit. Meanwhile, Tyson – who became the youngest heavyweight champion in history aged 20 – has not fought since hosting an exhibition with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, a spectacle that drew huge pay-per-view numbers as the American returned to action for the first time since 2005. However, while some fans will be intrigued if not excited by the upcoming fight, a few figures are speaking out. UFC icon McGregor – who has been linked with a fight with Paul in the past – admitted he holds little interest in streaming the contest and his support for Tyson suggested he holds some concerns for the veteran.

“Oh jeez,” McGregor said when asked by Happy Punch for his thoughts on the fight. “It’s a bit strange, you know. My interest is low. “I don’t know. I don’t understand it. I wish well for Mike [Tyson].” McGregor joins Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn in speaking out against the fight. The Matchroom Boxing boss believes the sideshow event threatens to diminsh Tyson’s legacy, especially given the age gap between the two. “For me it’s really sad because Mike Tyson was one of my idols growing up, and to see him fighting at 57, 58… but I also understand that a lot of people are going to tune in and watch,” Hearn told Mail Sport. “It’s an entertainment event, Netflix, great to see them involved in boxing. I think it will do really well. But it’s just not really one for me.”

He added: “I don’t think you should be fighting at 57 years old. But also the guy was one of the greatest ever fighters. “Why do you want to go in at five per cent of what you were and lose to a guy like Jake Paul? He shouldn’t have to do that, but the world is the world we live in.” Following the announcement of the fight, the 27-year-old Paul took to Instagram to write: “It’s time to put Iron Mike to sleep. It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard. “Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons. My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime.”









