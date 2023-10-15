Conor McGregor has responded to Logan Paul after he called the MMA star out following his win over Dillon Danis who is a close friend of the Irishman’s. Paul, who ended up winning by disqualification after Danis sparked a brawl inside the ring, was awarded every round with the Danis landing less than 10 punches.

Paul brandished Danis as the devil after a very personal promotional period between the two fighters prior to the bout, which ended in chaos when it was waved off after Danis attempted mixed martial arts moves.

And while Paul called out McGregor in the ring after his win, the 35-year-old was quick to respond in a somewhat bizarre rant on X/Twitter as a voice clip.

McGregor said: “Are you not entertained? Are you not entertained? I was impressed. Some good shots (from Dillon), some of them were all right, some of them were al right but he just needed to let them go a little more.

“What’cha man (Paul) do anyway? He didn’t even hurt him, he didn’t even wobble him. You little fool. You are in the dark spot, you are back in the dark spot. You done nothing. You done nothing lad.”