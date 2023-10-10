



Conor McGregor has encouraged Dillon Danis to play on the perceived weaknesses of Logan Paul by breaking the social media star’s leg during their crossover boxing match on Saturday night.

MMA star Danis and YouTuber Paul have been locked in an ugly war of words in the build-up to their duel, which is scheduled to take place at Manchester’s AO Arena as part of a double headline bill alongside KSI v Tommy Fury. But suggestions from Paul that he has injured himself in training have been seized upon by Danis’ long-term training partner Conor McGregor who believes the Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert should be ready to deploy some underhand tactics, should the opportunity present itself. “Let’s go brother! Logan’s broken,” McGregor wrote under a video Danis posted on X about their friendship. “Broken wrist. Broken heart. Pull guard and break his leg. Depending. “Enjoy! Cash in time. Well done! Respect. Make the walk and you a winner,” he added.

Danis had a 2-0 record in MMA with Bellator before his career was derailed by a serious knee injury in 2019. But on his return to fight action, it is the boxing ring that he is set to step into on Saturday, as the American dips his toe into the world of social media crossover boxing. Logan Paul has already claimed that Danis has been forced to give up more than £81,000 ($100,000) of his fight purse simply to appease Bellator, who he is still under contract with, something the 30-year-old has not denied. McGregor, who himself is on the comeback trail after breaking his leg, was not able to help Danis train for the fight but appears to think that his close friend should be utilising the dark arts to get the victory over the line.

That was exactly what Nate Diaz threatened to do in August when he was losing to Jake Paul over eight rounds in their own crossover boxing fight. Forgetting the rules of the sport for one moment, the former Ultimate Fighter winner got his opponent in a guillotine choke submission. Diaz eventually let go and suffered a heavy decision defeat but felt that he had made his point to ‘The Problem Child’ regarding who would be the winner in an all-out fight. Danis is unlikely to do the same however as such a tactic would risk forfeiting his fight purse.





Source link