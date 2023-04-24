



Connor McGregor has predicted that Nate Diaz will “slap the head off” Jake Paul during their eagerly-anticipated boxing contest Following years of bad blood and public jabs, Paul and former UFC star Diaz will go head-to-head in Dallas, Texas, in August.

After his contract with the UFC came to an end last November, Diaz was to move into boxing. And McGregor, seen as Diaz’s long-time enemy in UFC, can see the fight going in only one direction. The fighting pride of Ireland, who has fought Diaz twice – with the pair locked at one win apiece – reckons Diaz will wipe the floor with former Disney star Paul. Revealing he doesn’t plan on watching the fight in person, McGregor told Inside Fighting: “I think Nate Diaz slaps his head off and I’m looking forward to seeing it. “[Will I be there?] I’ll probably be in the Lamborghini on the coast of Sicily. I think it’s Nate.”

Paul added: “My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations. “Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight like KSI next, but that’s not how I am built. Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-ass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long. “People tell me Nate has been training with Andre Ward for years. That he has insane stamina. That he refuses to back down. Good for f***ing Nate. A Problem Child is going to piece up and knock out the Stockton G.”









