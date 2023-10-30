



Tyson Fury may have just about managed to avoid embarrassment against Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on Saturday but it would be a different story altogether if the pair were to meet in an MMA cage fight. That’s according to UFC star Conor McGregor who has predicted a “massacre” if former double world champion Ngannou was to take on Fury at his own sport.

The 37-year-old MMA star made his professional boxing debut on Saturday evening in a big-money crossover event in Saudi Arabia and despite being considered a rank outsider, he took WBC world heavyweight champion Fury all the way in the 10 round contest and even put the British fighter on the canvas in the third round with a brutal blow to the side of the head. Ngannou looked to be heading for a shock decision victory, but Fury edged the judges’ call 2-1, sparing his blushes after what had been a surprisingly difficult fight for the Gypsy King. McGregor also previously transitioned from MMA to boxing when he took on all-time great Floyd Mayweather in 2017, losing to the American via a technical knockout in the 10th round. ‘Notorious’ was full of praise for Ngannou after the fight and believes that if the tables were turned and Fury was to step into the MMA cage he would have no answer for the African star’s power.

McGregor wrote on social media: “If it was MMA, this right here is a massacre. Fair play to Francis, and to Tyson for taking the unknown challenge. Francis won despite what the judges say (albeit under boxing rules over 10 rounds, it was close!) Both fought valiantly. “Respect. May God bless fighting sport, as for me, in today’s often grim and sad world, it is the premier distraction to what is going on.” Ngannou’s status in the world of boxing now appears secured after WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said that he was personally going to recommend to the council that boxing’s newest name enters their top 10 rankings. But a return to MMA is the only thing that is guaranteed for ‘The Predator’ next year after he signed a contract to join the PFL (Professional Fighters League). Despite the result being considered hugely controversial, McGregor is excited by what the future of the heavyweight boxing division holds after seeing a crossover contest go right to the wire.

Speaking to TNT Sport about Ngannou’s third-round knockdown of Fury, McGregor said: “Lovely shot caught him in the back of the head, more off balance as well but fair play to Tyson. He is a tough man, strong chin and Ngannou is a powerful boy as well, Tyson couldn’t hurt him! He was just missing with that back hand. Great fight, great to watch. “Heavyweight boxing is exciting, especially from ringside. That’s two I’ve seen ringside now, Anthony Joshua against the Finnish guy [Robert Helenius] and now I’ve seen Fury. Some great fights in the boxing heavyweight division, it’s on fire at the minute. “Add [Oleksandr] Usyk into that, it’s going to be a tough ask for Fury as well, but also add Ngannou into that. I wish them all well, fair play to them, it’s a crazy game and I’m off to the gym cause the Mac Daddy is coming home.”





