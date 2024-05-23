



Conor McGregor has dismissed the idea of a bout with Jake Paul, focusing instead on his UFC comeback. The MMA superstar is gearing up for his first fight in nearly three years as he prepares to take on Michael Chandler on June 29 in Las Vegas.

With only one more fight remaining on his current UFC contract after the Chandler match, McGregor is optimistic about continuing his relationship with the promotion. “UFC is my heart and my soul, I love the company dearly. I am in contract negotiation stages with them now, it’s all going well. We have the height of respect for each other, McGregor Sports and Entertainment and the UFC have done incredible business and there is deep respect and a deep bond. Let’s see what the future holds,” he expressed in an interview with TheMacLife. Jake Paul, who transitioned from internet celebrity to boxer, has been eager to secure a fight with McGregor. However, the Irish fighter has largely ignored Paul’s challenges, although he has criticized Paul’s forthcoming fight with boxing icon Mike Tyson. “For me, it does set a bad precedent in the industry,” McGregor commented during a chat with SiriusXM. “What you’ve got now is – and I would say this to the young athletes coming up, men and women.

“Don’t aspire to be one of these YouTube fighters. Aspire for world titles. Aspire for [the Olympics]. That is how you etch your name in history, doing these little smash-and-grab fights, you might get a few likes, but there’s nothing substantial to it. “It’s hollow. It can be profitable, but it’s hollow. I’m noticing a trend in young fighters coming up that are not even interested in competing in the amateur scene or rising up to win a national title. You need the gold on the waist. You need to etch your name on the belt.”

Paul hit back at McGregor on social media, claiming The Notorious has “lost it.” He said: “You can tell Conor has lost ‘it.’ He no longer speaks from a place of authenticity & you can tell he’s trying to convince himself of his own lies. He takes offense to everything now. He’s bathing in his own insecurity’s. When we fight I will further expose him for the fraud he is.” McGregor is eyeing two more fights after his summer clash with Chandler, hinting at a September trilogy bout with Nate Diaz and a December boxing showdown with Manny Pacquiao. However, McGregor’s boxing aspirations hinge on a UFC pardon from his contractual obligations, similar to the dispensation he received for his 2017 blockbuster against Floyd Mayweather.





