Conor McGregor has already told Ryan Garcia who he should fight next following the 25-year-old’s incredible victory over Devin Haney. Garcia, who came in three pounds overweight, floored Haney three times before finding himself on the right side of a majority decision in a huge upset.

Garcia was set to challenge for Haney’s super-lightweight title but the fight was deemed a non-title bout after he came in above the 140lb limit. He went on to shock the boxing world with an impressive display, which saw him edge victory on the judges’ scorecards against all odds. It remains to be seen who Garcia will face next but UFC legend McGregor has already urged him to chase a rematch with Gervonta Davis. He was knocked out in the seventh round when the pair originally fought last year in a bout which took place with a 10lb rehydration clause. After the fight had ended, McGregor went into Garcia’s dressing room and demanded a rematch with no rehydration clause in place.

“You are the two biggest names in the division and I want to see it again,” said the Irishman. “I want to see it again now and I want to see it with no rehydration clause. I’m serious. Mate, all the respect in the world to you. You are the future of this game and I will be watching you all the way.” It seems as though Garcia may decide to go against McGregor’s advice when it comes to deciding his next opponent. After beating Haney, he announced his intention to move up divisions and named WBC light-middleweight champion Sebastian Fondura as a fighter he would like to face.

Asked if a rematch with Davis could be on the cards, Garcia replied: “He won’t be able to fight me because I’m moving up. I’m not doing 140 any more, I’m doing 147. I can’t make 140 and I never even technically fought at 140. My body literally can’t go lower than 143, it’s impossible. “I tried every technique. I can’t play around in negotiations. I have a vision to fight [Sebastian] Fondura at 154. I don’t know why, I just feel like I could knock him out. I know that’s really random but I just feel like I could get a title at 154. I’ve fought guys that big before and knocked them out in sparring. I want to do it. Shout out to Fondura, though, no disrespect.”





