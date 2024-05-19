



A dramatic ninth-round saw Fury given a 10 count after a barrage of left-hand strikes from his opponent. The bell’s toll swung the result dramatically towards the new WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO champ. Despite this, Fury insists that his own performance warranted the win. He believes the judges sided with Usyk due to the conflict situation in Ukraine, where the new champion hails from. “I believe I won that fight. I think he won a few of those rounds but I won the majority of them,” Fury voiced. “His country is at war, so people are siding with the country at war. Make no mistake, I won that fight in my opinion.”

While praising his rival, Fury emphasised his view: “I want to thank Oleksandr for the good fight. It was a close fight. I thought I’d done enough, but I’m not a judge. I can’t judge a fight while I’m boxing in it.” With a sequel secured through an immediate rematch clause, an October encounter has been penned down between these rivals. The victor will go toe-to-toe with Anthony Joshua. Despite recent developments, Fury is prepared to seize this chance, stating, “Yes of course rematch. I am ready. We have more time to do a good fight.”

The former UFC champion has stirred the pot, suggesting Tyson Fury might want to consider a colossal ‘Battle of Britain’ clash with Anthony Joshua instead of a rematch. Taking to Instagram, McGregor exclaimed: “A mad hiding! What next, who knows. Usyk is incredible. He has beat both soundly. “Whatever moves towards Tyson AJ I am for. If Fury wishes to go a second try at the wheel, AJ had two attempts so why not. Tall ask. Not impossible also. If not, AJ Usyk III last hoorah, and then win lose or draw go Tyson AJ”. He continued his social media outpouring with gratitude: “What a time to be alive thank you to the fighting gods and to God.”

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk has etched his name in history as the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000, following his remarkable triumph over a significantly larger opponent. The boxing legend himself witnessed Usyk’s victory. Alex Krassyuk, Usyk’s promoter, was convinced his fighter deserved a knockout win, arguing that the bout should have been halted in the ninth round. After the fight, an exhausted Krassyuk confessed: “I’m exhausted, I was backing Usyk the whole fight. I hope to see more in the rematch,” adding: “No disrespect to the referee, I think he stopped the KO in the ninth. It was a tremendous performance, something unbelievable.”





