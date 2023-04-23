Conor McGregor was spotted in a spirited conversation with Ryan Garcia in the boxer’s dressing room following his KO defeat to Gervonta Davis on Saturday night. It was a hotly-anticipated catchweight showdown between two of the sport’s biggest stars.

Both boxers went into the fight putting their perfect record on the line and Garcia, a huge social media star with over nine million followers on Instagram, heavily backed. But Davis, who boasted 26 knockouts in 28 unbeaten fights, went into the bout as the favourite.

And the fight lived up to the billing in the early rounds when Garcia went on the offensive in the second round with Davis only able to go for the clinch to avoid being knocked down. But it was Davis who grabbed the first knockdown of the fight as he managed to recompose himself to drop his opponent with a devastating left hook.

Garcia was able to get back up, but Davis took full control for much of the next five rounds before delivering a vicious body blow that clearly hurt the 24-year-old. The left-handed liver punch saw Garcia take a knee before being counted out, handing Davis a famous victory.