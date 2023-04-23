Conor McGregor was spotted in a spirited conversation with Ryan Garcia in the boxer’s dressing room following his KO defeat to Gervonta Davis on Saturday night. It was a hotly-anticipated catchweight showdown between two of the sport’s biggest stars.
Both boxers went into the fight putting their perfect record on the line and Garcia, a huge social media star with over nine million followers on Instagram, heavily backed. But Davis, who boasted 26 knockouts in 28 unbeaten fights, went into the bout as the favourite.
And the fight lived up to the billing in the early rounds when Garcia went on the offensive in the second round with Davis only able to go for the clinch to avoid being knocked down. But it was Davis who grabbed the first knockdown of the fight as he managed to recompose himself to drop his opponent with a devastating left hook.
Garcia was able to get back up, but Davis took full control for much of the next five rounds before delivering a vicious body blow that clearly hurt the 24-year-old. The left-handed liver punch saw Garcia take a knee before being counted out, handing Davis a famous victory.
There was some controversy heading into the fight over the rehydration clause, which meant the two fighters could not weigh more than 10lbs over the 136lb limit on the morning of the fight. And UFC megastar McGregor wants to see Garcia and Davis go at it again with no rehydration clause.
The 34-year-old made an appearance in Garcia’s dressing room after the fight where his comments were applauded by all in attendance. “He’s one-and-zero on you,” McGregor said.
“You’s are the two biggest names in the division. I wanna see it again. I wanna see it again! And I wanna see it again with no rehydration clause.
“All the respect in the world to you. You’re the future. You’re the future of this game. I wish you all the best.”
There was plenty of trash talk between the two fights in the build-up, but Garcia had some kind words for his opponent after the defeat.
“I know we talked a lot of trash leading into the fight, but (Davis) knows what it is,” Garcia said. “It’s all love at the end of the day. I was honored to be in the ring with a great fighter and I respect him a lot.”