KSI will return to boxing action in October against Tommy Fury, whilst McGregor is due to make his UFC comeback at some stage this year against Michael Chandler. But the Irishman came into the ring and publicly called out KSI whilst being interviewed on DAZN.
“I know your man KSI is in the crowd,” McGregor said. “And he couldn’t box eggs if he walked in an egg boxing factory.
“If he wants to get in here, I’ll give him a final bare-knuckle. If you want.”
McGregor then exited the ring, where he had celebrated the win with Anthony Joshua. In that exchange, he appeared to again call-out KSI only for Joshua to be heard replying, “that’s my guy!”
Joshua set up his own huge fight against Deontay Wilder with an explosive knockout. The British heavyweight had struggled to find a rhythm against his late opponent, who stepped in at just five days’ notice after original opponent Dillian Whyte returned an adverse finding to a VADA test.
McGregor hailed Helenius for allowing the event to still go ahead whilst he also gave plenty of praise to Joshua for the huge right hand which ended the fight.
McGregor said: “Great stoppage. Took his time, landed a big heavy shot, I’m just glad Helenius got up.
“The fans should be grateful for the Finnish coming in, last-minute replacement, no fear. He came in and put in a great performance, did himself proud, and his team. Happy to see him get up.
“Big congrats to AJ, big congrats to Eddie (Hearn), big congrats to the UK and big congrats Forge Irish Stout.”
After watching Joshua’s win, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn stated he hopes his next fight against American star Wilder will be around the corner.
Hearn said: “We hope it’s imminent. That’s why he wanted the Dillian Whyte fight, it’s hard for him to get up to fights like this.
“If he hits Wilder on the chin then it’s over. This is about Anthony Joshua now, it’s not about pleasing others. He’s given everything to British boxing.”
Joshua added on BBC Radio 5 Live: “It’s a fickle sport, you’ve got to be real about this industry and not get caught up. I’ve done my job tonight.”