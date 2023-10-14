Conor McGregor has joined Dillon Danis in mocking Logan Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal. The UFC superstar made a lewd comment about spending some ‘alone time’ with The Maverick’s soon-to-be bride.

In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor wrote: “Logan, me and her, what’s up,” seemingly referring to Agdal. Notorious is set to be in his training partner’s corner tonight and is promising a “secret move” at the AO Arena, Manchester.

On Instagram, he wrote: “Watch out for the secret move, we gonna blow the socks off this arena and then I’m going sideways on the lambo at 220.” Danis and Paul square off in the co-main event of the Misfits Prime card and there is no love lost between them.

It turned personal when Danis involved Agdal in the pre-fight build-up by posting pictures and videos of her with other men. Among the posts were several explicit pictures which led Agdal to file a lawsuit and restraining order against the Bellator MMA star.